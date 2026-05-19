CANUCKS ANNOUNCE COACHING CHANGES

Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that Head Coach Adam Foote and Assistant Coaches Scott Young, Kevin Dean and Brett McLean have been relieved of their duties.

“We would like to thank Adam, Scott, Kevin, and Brett for all the work they did for us this season,” said Johnson. “It was a challenging year on several fronts and truthfully, Adam and his staff were dealt a very difficult hand. That said, as we head into a rebuild, our group feels new coaching voices are needed to chart the path forward. Establishing the proper environment and culture is a vital first step in creating a solid and authentic connection throughout the entire organization. At the start of next season, our coaches will need to do a lot of work with our players, to instill in them the traits and habits they will rely on moving forward. The process to bring in a new staff begins immediately.”

Adam Foote was named the 22nd Head Coach in Vancouver Canucks history on May 14, 2025. He had previously served as the team’s Assistant Coach, having been hired on January 22, 2023, through the conclusion of the 2024.25 season. Prior to joining the Canucks organization, Foote was the Head Coach of the Kelowna Rockets from 2018 to 2020, posting a record of 28-29-8-4 across two seasons.

Scott Young moved into the role of Assistant Coach on June 5, 2025, after spending the past three seasons serving as Director of Player Personnel for the Vancouver Canucks. Prior to his tenure with the organization, he spent five years as Director of Player Development for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kevin Dean was hired as an Assistant Coach on June 5, 2025. He previously served as an Assistant Coach with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he spent three seasons working with the team’s defencemen. The Madison, WI native has spent 19 seasons coaching professional hockey.

Brett McLean was hired by the Vancouver Canucks on June 5. Prior to joining the organization, he spent 2023 to 2025 as the Head Coach of the Minnesota Wild’s AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. Before his time in Iowa, he worked as an Assistant Coach with the Minnesota Wild for three seasons (2020-23).