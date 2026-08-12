VANCOUVER CANUCKS SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ON SALE AUGUST 12

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that single-game tickets for the 2026.27 season are on sale now! Fans can purchase tickets online at ticket.canucks.com/singlegame. The Canucks will host 42 regular-season games at Rogers Arena this season, in addition to two preseason home games in September.

“Hockey is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans back to Rogers Arena,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The Canucks are about more than just the game; we are about the community we build and the memories we create together. We’re fortunate to have one more matchup on our home schedule this season, giving our fans another opportunity to come together, enjoy the action and experience the incredible atmosphere at Rogers Arena.”

For more information about Canucks tickets, including single-game, Season Memberships, and suites, visit ticket.canucks.com.

2026.27 Key Matchups

Home Opener: The Canucks open the home portion of their 2026.27 season when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, October 1 in the second half of a home-and-home.

The Canucks open the home portion of their 2026.27 season when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, October 1 in the second half of a home-and-home. Hurricane Season: The defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, travel to Vancouver for the only time this season on Tuesday, October 20.

The defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, travel to Vancouver for the only time this season on Tuesday, October 20. Hughes Makes His Return: Former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes makes his first appearance at Rogers Arena on Sunday, October 25 when the Minnesota Wild visit Vancouver.

Former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes makes his first appearance at Rogers Arena on Sunday, October 25 when the Minnesota Wild visit Vancouver. Matthews, McKenna, and the Maple Leafs: First overall pick Gavin McKenna and the Toronto Maple Leafs arrive at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 31 for a Halloween matchup.

First overall pick Gavin McKenna and the Toronto Maple Leafs arrive at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 31 for a Halloween matchup. Rivalry Renewed: The Seattle Kraken make their first appearance of the season in Vancouver when they travel north of the border on Wednesday, December 30.

The Seattle Kraken make their first appearance of the season in Vancouver when they travel north of the border on Wednesday, December 30. Habs Head West: Selke Trophy winner Nick Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens make their lone trip to Vancouver on Monday, February 1.

Selke Trophy winner Nick Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens make their lone trip to Vancouver on Monday, February 1. Fan Appreciation Night: The Colorado Avalanche and two-time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar travel to Vancouver on Tuesday, April 6 as the Canucks close out the home portion of their regular season schedule.

Group Tickets

There’s no better place than Rogers Arena to catch the action and watch the Canucks with your friends, family, or colleagues! Click HERE to request more information on purchasing group tickets of 10 or more for a game during the 2026.27 season!

Premium Suites

Cheer on the Canucks from a VIP vantage point! Whether for business or for pleasure, our premium private suites, suitable for 10 or more of your closest friends, family, or colleagues, are the ideal way to entertain. Click HERE to learn more!