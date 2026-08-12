Building Blue: Parker Alcos Found His ‘True Game’ in WHL and Now Heads to Continue Developing in NCAA

Parker Alcos’ summer plans are not that different from many other British Columbians. He works during the week and then gets outside and explores this great province on the weekends.

The Port Moody-born defenceman’s work isn’t done with a nine-to-five timeframe or at an office or jobsite, but he is putting in the hours at the rink and in the gym to prepare himself to make the next step in his career: playing in the NCAA.

Alcos finished off his WHL career this past spring at the Memorial Cup as a member of the Kelowna Rockets. He played 215 WHL games over a four-year career, primarily with the Edmonton Oil Kings, before being traded to Kelowna late in the 2025-26 season.

“I wasn’t drafted to the WHL, but eventually, when I signed, that was a huge memory for me. I will always remember playing my first game, especially in Edmonton. The Oil Kings fans are great, and the organization there is awesome. My four years in the WHL were just an amazing experience overall,” said Alcos.

After being a trusted defensive defenceman for a majority of his time in the WHL, his final season brought new confidence for Alcos before he makes the jump to playing in the NCAA.

“I started to find my true game using my skating and my smarts to move around the ice and move the puck around,” said Alcos about his final season in the WHL.