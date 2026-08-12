Building Blue: Parker Alcos Found His ‘True Game’ in WHL and Now Heads to Continue Developing in NCAA

ParkerAlcos
By Chris Faber

Parker Alcos’ summer plans are not that different from many other British Columbians. He works during the week and then gets outside and explores this great province on the weekends.  

The Port Moody-born defenceman’s work isn’t done with a nine-to-five timeframe or at an office or jobsite, but he is putting in the hours at the rink and in the gym to prepare himself to make the next step in his career: playing in the NCAA.  

Alcos finished off his WHL career this past spring at the Memorial Cup as a member of the Kelowna Rockets. He played 215 WHL games over a four-year career, primarily with the Edmonton Oil Kings, before being traded to Kelowna late in the 2025-26 season.  

“I wasn’t drafted to the WHL, but eventually, when I signed, that was a huge memory for me. I will always remember playing my first game, especially in Edmonton. The Oil Kings fans are great, and the organization there is awesome. My four years in the WHL were just an amazing experience overall,” said Alcos.  

After being a trusted defensive defenceman for a majority of his time in the WHL, his final season brought new confidence for Alcos before he makes the jump to playing in the NCAA.  

“I started to find my true game using my skating and my smarts to move around the ice and move the puck around,” said Alcos about his final season in the WHL.

Being born in British Columbia, Alcos loved watching the Vancouver Canucks and having Alex Edler be added to the development staff for Canucks Development Camp was a very cool experience for Alcos.  

The 6’4”, right-shot defenceman first fell in love with the Canucks as a five-year-old, watching the Canucks’ 2011 Stanley Cup run. His buy-in to the organization is apparent, and it aligns with the type of culture the team is trying to create moving forward. Alcos understands the community side of being a hockey player in Vancouver because he has seen it throughout his childhood.  

For the 2024 sixth-round pick, the next step in his development to playing for the Canucks is the NCAA. Alcos is joining a top-10-ranked team at Quinnipiac, which has nine players who have been drafted into the NHL, including Canucks 2025 draft pick Matthew Lansing.  

“It’s going to be a little strange getting used to a new country and going to the opposite side of the continent, but it’ll be good. I’ve heard great things from the organization about Quinnipiac,” said Alcos. “They only play 30-ish games a year in the NCAA, and I think being able to spend more time in the gym, which you weren’t able to do in the dub because you play more games, is going to be big for me. That off-ice work is going to help my game transition to that pro level that much easier.”  

Alcos is looking forward to the coming season, as he will face tougher competition in the NCAA than he did in the WHL. College hockey will test every part of his game, but with the extra time in the gym, Alcos wants to build his body and continue to develop into a lockdown defenceman while gaining confidence in his puck-handling.  

He will be working closely with Mike Komisarek from the Canucks’ development team and is excited to continue building a relationship with the organization as he develops. The opportunity for Alcos to work with the Canucks while he’s at Quinnipiac will be an important part of his journey toward his goal of playing in Vancouver.

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