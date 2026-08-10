VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE HOCKEY OPERATIONS UPDATES

…Ryan Stewart Named Director of Hockey Strategy and Player Evaluation, Adam Sergerie Named Pro Scout

NewHockeyOpsAdditions_CDC
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has hired Ryan Stewart as the team’s Director of Hockey Strategy and Player Evaluation and Adam Sergerie as a Pro Scout. 

“Ryan brings a championship pedigree and a wealth of hockey knowledge to this brand new position,” said Johnson. “He is someone we will lean on internally to help provide insight and information for our front office. With all his varied experience, wearing a number of different hats, Ryan is a big asset for our group moving forward. By bringing in Ryan and with the addition of Adam to our pro scouting ranks, our organization continues to invest in the areas needed to help our team grow and develop during this stage of our rebuild.” 

Stewart joins Vancouver having spent the previous four seasons with the San Jose Sharks as Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor, where he oversaw the Sharks professional staff in North America and Europe. Before his time with San Jose, the Niagara Falls, ON native spent parts of 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks in a variety of roles, including Assistant General Manager, Director of Professional Scouting, Professional Scout, Amateur Scout, Assistant Coach, and Video Coach, capturing the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013 and 2015. He began his front office career in 2004.05 with the Greenville Grrrowl, first as an Assistant General Manager and Assistant Coach, before moving to the role of General Manager in 2005.06. 

Prior to his time in management and coaching, Stewart spent parts of seven seasons playing professionally, primarily in the ECHL. He appeared in 325 career games, split between Greenville and the Florida Everblades, registering 157 points (69-88-157) and 506 penalty minutes. In addition, he recorded 11 points (8-3-11) and 46 penalty minutes in 32 career playoff games and won the Kelly Cup with the Grrrowl in 2002. 

Sergerie joins the Canucks after serving as the Director of Scouting for the Penticton Vees of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2025.26. In the team’s inaugural WHL season, the Vees set a Canadian Hockey League (CHL) record for most wins in a team’s first season, finishing with a record of 44-14-6-4, winning the B.C. Division title. 

Before his time in Penticton, the Thunder Bay, ON native spent four seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in a number of roles, including Assistant Coach, General Manager, and President of Hockey Operations.

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