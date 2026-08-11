CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD ADAM NOVOTNÝ ON A THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Adam Novotný on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Character, compete and a winning mentality, those are three of the things we really appreciate about Adam’s DNA,” said Johnson. “It was a small sample size, but he showed us a lot at our development camp last month in Abbotsford. Besides his strong skating, puck control, and quick release, Adam was relentless in his pursuit of the puck and battled very hard in each drill. A coachable and honest player, his leadership qualities were also noticeable, and you could tell right away how committed he is to try to do thigs the right way. We are very excited to have Adam sign his ELC and we look forward to working with him in the years to come.”

Novotný, 18, played in 58 games with the Peterborough Petes of the OHL last season, accumulating 65 points (34-31-65) and 22 penalty minutes, adding one assist in six playoff games. He also represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

The 6’1”, 205lbs forward spent the 2024.25 season with Mountfield HK of the Czech Extraliga, recording three points (1-2-3) and 14 penalty minutes in 41 games. In 10 playoff games he added two points (2-0-2) and two penalty minutes. Novotný also skated in one game with Mountfield HK U20, as well as seven postseason contests, registering 11 points (8-3-11), four penalty minutes, and a +3 plus/minus rating.

The Hradec Kralove, CZE native has represented Czechia internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (silver), the 2025 U18 World Championships, and the 2025 (bronze) and 2026 (silver) World Junior Hockey Championships.

Novotný was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round, 24th overall, in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.