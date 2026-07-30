City of Vancouver and Vancouver Canucks explore partnership to create a Canucks practice facility at Britannia

Vancouver, B.C. - The City of Vancouver and Canucks Sports & Entertainment have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a new hockey development facility with community amenities at the Britannia Community Services Centre site, adjacent to the existing Britannia Ice Rink.

The MOU represents a significant step toward long-term investment in the Britannia neighbourhood and explores the potential to bring together a dedicated training facility for the Vancouver Canucks with new community amenities designed to support opportunities for residents, youth, athletes and families.

Through an exclusive negotiation period, the City and Canucks Sports & Entertainment will work collaboratively to explore terms for a potential ground lease for the new facility, the use of Britannia Ice Rink by the Vancouver Canucks, and other financial terms and community benefits.

“We're at the beginning of an important conversation about what is possible for Britannia. By exploring this opportunity together, we are taking a thoughtful approach to understanding how investments in sports infrastructure can also expand access to amenities, programming and opportunities that benefit residents for years to come,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

The Vancouver Canucks are also committed to expanding their connection with Britannia and the surrounding community through increased investment in local youth programming supporting education, health, nutrition and athletics, as well as ongoing involvement from Canucks players, coaches and hockey operations staff in youth sport and hockey initiatives.

“This partnership with our City represents a long-term investment in our community and in the future of hockey in Vancouver,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Britannia is a neighbourhood with deep roots and connection to the Aquilini family, which makes this particularly meaningful. We are committed to working with the community to explore opportunities for youth, families and future generations to connect through sport.”

“A dedicated practice facility is an important step forward for our organization and our players but working with the City to have this initiative deliver new amenities for the community makes this extra special,” said Daniel Sedin, Co-President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Hockey Operations. “It gives our players and staff a home designed for development and provides the environment needed to help them reach their full potential. This is another important piece in building the foundation, culture and standards that will help position the Vancouver Canucks for long-term success.”

The MOU represents the beginning of a process to explore the potential project. Additional details, including potential community benefits, would be developed through further discussions, community engagement and future approvals. Any proposal would be subject to all required regulatory and public processes, including zoning and development applications.

The City and the Vancouver Canucks recognize the important roles of the Vancouver Park Board and Britannia Community Services Society at the Britannia Community Services Centre site and will engage them at appropriate stages as the opportunity advances.

Media contact:

City of Vancouver

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Canucks Sports & Entertainment

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