Tyler Myers Skates in His 1000th Career Game, Will be Honoured on October 26

NewCarl
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Philadelphia, P.A. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to congratulate Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers on skating in his 1000th National Hockey League game on Saturday, October 19 as the Canucks take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Myers becomes the 400th player in NHL history to skate in at least 1000 career games. The Canucks will celebrate this milestone on Saturday, October 26 when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tickets are limited for this chance to celebrate this special occasion and can be purchased here.

Since making his NHL debut on October 3, 2009, with the Buffalo Sabres, Myers has played in 16 seasons, split between the Sabres (365 games), Winnipeg Jets (270 games), and Canucks (365 games), registering 371 points (93-278-371) and 793 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 61 career playoff contests, posting 16 points (7-9-16) and 64 penalty minutes.

Drafted by the Sabres in the first round, 12th overall, in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Myers becomes the ninth member of the 2008 draft class to reach 1000 games. Among defencemen from the 2008 draft, he ranks seventh in goals, assists, and points.

Myers has also represented Canada internationally on numerous occasions, including the 2008 U18 World Championship, winning gold, the 2009 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning gold, and the 2010, 2014, and 2023 World Championships, winning gold in 2023.

Congratulations Tyler on this incredible career milestone!

