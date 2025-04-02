Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kraken

CANUCKS VS KRAKEN

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, KONG, KING 5, KHN, TVAS2

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Dec. 28 (home, 5-4 W), Jan. 2 (road, 3-4 L), Mar. 1 (road, 6-3 L), and Apr. 2 (home).

Vancouver is 8-5-1 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-2-1 record at home.

The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Kraken (2-2-1 in their last five).

Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Seattle with 14 points (6-8-14) in 14 career games.

In 11 career games against the Kraken, Quinn Hughes has nine points (2-7-9).

Tyler Myers has seven points (1-6-7) in 14 career games against Seattle.

In eight career games against the Kraken, Jake DeBrusk has six points (4-2-6).

Thatcher Demko has a record of 5-2-1 with a 2.97 goals-against-average and an .899 save percentage in nine career appearances against Seattle.

Kevin Lankinen is 1-2-0 with a 2.76 goals-against-average and an .890 save percentage in four career appearances against the Kraken.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has nine points (2-7-9) in his last nine games. Hughes leads all defencemen in points per game (1.17), is tied for third in assists (54), and third in points (70).

Brock Boeser has eight points (6-2-8) in his last seven games.

Pius Suter has eight points (2-6-8) in his last four games.

Kiefer Sherwood has six points (2-4-6) in his last three games.

Since February 1, the Canucks have a penalty kill percentage of 90.7%, ranking first in the NHL over that span.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 1/25: VAN 3 at SEA 6

Andre Burakovsky opened the scoring 5:47 into the first period…Pius Suter evened the game unassisted 5:48 later…Filip Chytil gave Vancouver the lead with 3:33 remaining in the first period…Tyler Myers and Marcus Pettersson had the helpers… Oliver Bjorkstrand tied the game 4:11 into the second period…Dakota Joshua gave Vancouver the lead at the 8:05 mark of the second… Drew O’Connor had the assist... Matty Beniers tied the game at 12:08 of the second…Eeli Tolvanen gives Seattle the lead 1:00 later…Brandon Montour gave the Kraken the lead 5:38 into the third... Eeli Tolvanen scored the final goal with 2:31 remaining of the third...Jake DeBrusk had five shots...Derek Forbort had six hits... Carson Soucy, Arshdeep Bains, Nils Höglander, Marcus Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Tyler Myers each blocked two shots...Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS