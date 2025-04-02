Building Blue: Aatu Räty is Seeing His Hard Work Pay Off in Recent Call-Up to NHL

For Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Räty, this season has been about making significant improvements as a pro while continuing to build on the structure that he set up in the offseason.

Räty has scored three goals since being called up from the AHL four games ago. The 22-year-old centre has spent most of the season with the Abbotsford Canucks and is leading them with 39 points in 41 AHL games.

Now, Räty plays essential minutes in the NHL and is earning the trust of his head coach and NHL teammates.

“I am loving the way our line is playing,” said Räty. “I just want to be solid and clean in our own end. But obviously, you always take the goals when you can get them.”

Dakota Joshua and Kiefer Sherwood are playing on the wing with Räty, and the trio builds chemistry and confidence off their love of having a strong forecheck. We all know that Sherwood and Joshua love to get in on the forecheck and cause chaos, and it’s a similar feeling for Räty.

“That was a positive line for us,” head coach Rick Tocchet said of the trio. “Rats is a young kid, and in the couple of early games, he made some mistakes, but I’m not seeing those mistakes as much now. I think having those two wingers has really helped him. I’ve been playing that line and taking draws in our own end, some minutes where we need them to go against a top line. That’s a big thing for me if we can get that line to play against top lines.”

Though he plays centre and is typically the third attacking forward on a forecheck, having Sherwood and Joshua as the first two men in allows Räty to read the play. When he can see a breakout develop, Räty can rely on his high hockey IQ to cut off passing lanes in the neutral zone or disrupt a breakout at the blue line with a forced turnover.

Playing in straight lines and sticking to the system is helping Räty feel comfortable on his line, and he likes how the trio is creating good bounces for themselves with their effort on the ice.