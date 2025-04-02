VOTING NOW OPEN FOR VANCOUVER CANUCKS 2024.25 TEAM AWARDS

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce that fan voting for the 2024.25 Team Awards is now open! Fans can cast their votes for four player awards, with voting closing on April 8 at 11:59 p.m.

The following four awards will be determined by fan votes, with winners announced during Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi, on Wednesday, April 16, as the Canucks take on the Vegas Golden Knights:

Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player” (fan vote)

Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman” (fan vote)

Pavel Bure Award – “Most Exciting Player” (fan vote)

Fred J. Hume Award - “Unsung Hero” (fan vote)

Online voting for the 2024.25 Canucks Team Awards is open to fans now HERE.

In addition to the fan-voted awards, the team will also announce the winners of the following three awards:

Three Stars Award - “Most Three Stars Selections”

Cyrus H. McLean Trophy – “Leading Scorer”

Daniel & Henrik Sedin Award – “Community Leadership”

The recipient of the Daniel & Henrik Sedin Award will be selected by a panel of Canucks Sports & Entertainment members, recognizing the player who best exemplifies outstanding community leadership qualities and humanitarian contributions to the community.

Fans can purchase tickets for Fan Appreciation Night and other games HERE.