Game Notes: Canucks at Blue Jackets

CANUCKS AT BLUE JACKETS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Dec. 6 (home, 5-2 W) and Mar. 28 (road).

Vancouver is 41-15-2-10 all-time against Columbus, including a 18-9-2-5 record on the road.

The Canucks are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games against the Blue Jackets (3-0-2 in their last five).

Filip Hronek and Jake DeBrusk co-lead all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Columbus with 14 points (4-10-14 and 9-5-14, respectively) in 20 and 16 career games, respectively.

In nine career games against the Blue Jackets, Quinn Hughes has 13 points (1-12-13).

Brock Boeser has nine points (4-5-9) in 10 career games against Columbus.

Thatcher Demko has a record of 2-3-0 with a 3.58 goals-against-average and an .866 save percentage in five career appearances against the Blue Jackets.

Kevin Lankinen is 8-3-0 with a 2.70 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage in 12 career appearances against Columbus.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face the Blue Jackets in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has eight points (2-6-8) in his last eight games. Hughes leads all defencemen (min. 2 GP) in points per game (1.17), is second in assists (52), and third in points (68).

Pius Suter has eight points (4-4-8) in his last seven games.

Brock Boeser has six points (5-1-6) in his last five games.

Kiefer Sherwood has five points (3-2-5) in his last 5 games.

Since February 1, the Canucks have a penalty kill percentage of 91.3%, ranking first in the NHL over that span.

LAST MEETING – DEC. 6/24: VAN 5 vs CBJ 2

Mathieu Olivier opened the scoring for Columbus at 7:10 of the first period…Damon Severson doubled the lead 5:08 later…Brock Boeser cut the lead to one just before the four-minute mark of the second…Quinn Hughes and Vincent Desharnais had the assists…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game with one minute remaining in the second…Teddy Blueger had the lone assist…Pius Suter put the Canucks up one early in the third…Conor Garland had the only helper…Jake DeBrusk scored his 12th of the season at 10:22 of the third to give the Canucks a two-goal lead…Hughes and Boeser had the assists…Suter scored an empty-netter with just over a minute remaining to make it 5-2…Elias Pettersson had the only assist…Boeser and Suter each had three shots on goal…DeBrusk had six hits…Desharnais and Carson Soucy each blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS