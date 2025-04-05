Game Notes: Canucks vs. Ducks

CANUCKS VS DUCKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, KCOP-13, Victory+

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 5 (road, 5-1 W), Feb. 27 (road, 5-2 L), Mar. 5 (home, 3-2 W), and Apr. 5 (home).

Vancouver is 60-50-9-7 all-time against Anaheim, including a 32-27-2-3 record at home.

The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Ducks (4-1-0 in their last five).

Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland co-lead all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Anaheim with 17 points (1-16-17 and 4-13-17, respectively) in 15 and 28 career games, respectively.

In 19 career games against the Ducks, Brock Boeser has 12 points (6-6-12).

Filip Hronek has 10 points (3-7-10) in 13 career games against Anaheim.

In nine career games against the Ducks, Kiefer Sherwood has five points (2-3-5).

Thatcher Demko has a record of 4-2-0 with a 2.96 goals-against-average and an .895 save percentage in six career appearances against Anaheim.

Kevin Lankinen is 4-0-0 with a 1.76 goals-against-average and a .929 save percentage in four career appearances against the Ducks.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has nine points (2-7-9) in his last 10 games. Hughes is second in points per game amongst defencemen (1.15), is tied for third in assists (54), and third in points (70).

Brock Boeser has eight points (6-2-8) in his last eight games.

Pius Suter has eight points (2-6-8) in his last five games.

Kiefer Sherwood has six points (2-4-6) in his last four games.

Since February 1, the Canucks have a penalty kill percentage of 91.1%, ranking first in the NHL over that span.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 5/25: VAN 3 vs ANA 2

Sam Colangelo opened the scoring for Anaheim with 6:39 left in the first period…Jake DeBrusk evened the game just over a minute into the middle frame…Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek had the assists…Teddy Blueger gave the Canucks the lead just past the 10minute mark of the second…Hronek and D Elias Pettersson had the helpers…Carson Soucy doubled Vancouver’s lead with just over a minute remaining in the second…Nils Höglander and Kiefer Sherwood were credited with the assists…Brian Dumoulin got the Ducks within one with 6:33 remaining in regulation…Sherwood, Conor Garland, and Dakota Joshua each had four shots…Sherwood had eight hits…Pius Suter blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 14 saves.

