Fueled by Fire: Aiden Celebrini’s Competitive Edge

Aiden Celebrini’s competitive fire is the driving force behind his development. For the Boston University sophomore, being an intense competitor is second nature.

Now, in his second season with the Terriers, Celebrini is reaping the rewards of his tireless work in both the offseason and throughout the year.

Raised in a household where competition was a way of life, Celebrini honed his love for battling through countless backyard games and on-ice showdowns with his siblings.

There were probably no casual mini golf games in the Celebrini household, they were always keeping score.

“It wasn't fun if we weren't competing,” Celebrini said.

That same competitive drive has shaped every step of his hockey career. Whether it’s practice, exhibition games, or the Frozen Four, Celebrini approaches each moment as a personal challenge - shutting down opponents and finding ways to win.

Boston University Assistant Coach Kim Brandvold, who works with BU’s defensive group, says Celebrini’s hunger to compete is top tier.

“Aiden loves to play and compete; he's one of our most competitive players. Whatever environment he's in, he thrives in terms of wanting to play and compete and help the team win,” Brandvold said. “No moment is too big for him; he brings the same kind of effort and enthusiasm to the game no matter what.”

Celebrini is also competitive with his own development, being his toughest critic. That mindset and inner drive has helped him evolve as a player and build his confidence.

At the beginning of the season, he set goals to generate more offence for his teammates and he’s done just that. In 27 games, he's tallied seven points (1-6-7) while firing more shots on net than he had last season in 38 games played.

“I'm focused on winning games, and I'm focused on being a player that can contribute to that in any way I can, and I think a lot of that does come from growing my offensive game,” Celebrini said.

“It’s something I think I'll never be satisfied with. I think I'll always be looking to get better and grow it. I do feel a lot of confidence in my offensive side of the puck now and that's just a testament to the work I've put in last summer, and it makes me confident for what my game will look like in one, two, or three years and how exponentially that offensive ability will grow because of the work I'm willing to put in.”

While his defensive play remains his calling card, he’s determined to keep expanding his skill set as a shutdown defender.

“He's a really good physical one-on-one defender, plays really hard and makes good decisions. We are happy with the way he's playing,” Brandvold said.

His work ethic is consistent, Brandvold says the 20-year-old blue liner is always seeking new ways to sharpen his game.

“He's always doing extra – more time in the gym, jumping on the ice to do extra skill work, studying video, watching things back, analyzing his game, and always looking to improve on everything. It's fun to have guys like that,” Brandvold said.

“He's one of those guys that you know that he always wants to try to push to get better. He's always taking your feedback and applying it and running with it and then also looking for more. Once he gets past whatever hurdles you’ve set or things you're learning, he's always looking for the next thing.”

Celebrini has taken a step forward in all aspects of his game this season, but feels he’s made the most gains in his hockey IQ. He’s always been a student of the game and studies a lot of film but was tested when he was sidelined due to injury at the end of January and beginning of February. Through that stretch he spent even more hours going over tape to expand his knowledge.

“This has been a very roller coaster year for me, to say the least and I'm really proud of how much my mental game has grown. Not just the way I think the game, but I studied the game a lot and focused on learning the little intricacies of what makes great defenders in the NHL, and how the offensive defencemen are creating so much offence,” Celebrini said.

“I was a student of the game when I couldn't be a competitor and I also learned to stay balanced and keep growing that mental fortitude, where nothing shakes my confidence.”

As a competitor, coming back to the game after having a few games taken from him due to injury made every game feel more precious. As his Boston University Terriers embark on the Frozen Four Tournament, Celebrini takes that same mindset into their first game.

BU faces the same opponents multiple times in conference play in the Patriot League, and he’s looking forward to facing The Ohio State Buckeyes in the opening round of the tournament. These two teams haven’t met since 2009.

“I’m really excited to face a new opponent and make a run with this team. We've got a special group in the room, and obviously didn't get the result we wanted in the Hockey East tournament, but I am really excited about what this team can accomplish. I think we have all it takes to make a run,” he said.

In their first matchup at the Frozen Four, BU matches up against The Ohio State University at 11:00 a.m. PT.