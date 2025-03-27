Sherwood’s Three-point Night Helps Canucks Over Islander 5-2

The Vancouver Canucks scored four straight goals to top the New York Islanders 5-2 at UBS Arena.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said Thatcher Demko was steadfast for the group, especially in the first half of the game and the team elevated their play in the third period to ensure victory.

“I thought that this third, we played our best period,” Tocchet said. “Sometimes even if you feel like you're not playing your best game as a team or an individual, you’ve got to find a period and I thought the third period we were better,” Tocchet said.

Thatcher Demko won his second consecutive game since being back in action and was tested early and often, stopping all 10 of the Islanders’ shots on goal in the first period.

With the win, Demko turned aside 26 of 28 shots he faced, maintaining a perfect 4-0-0 record against the Islanders over his career.

“These are all must-win games. There's not many left, so we're just doing what we can to stay in it here, finding different ways to win each night. We're going to keep pushing here until the end and see if we can squeeze a couple more out,” Demko said.