Game Notes: Canucks at Jets

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 28/25: VAN 6 at CBJ 7 (SO)

Linus Karlsson opened the scoring at 8:51 of the first period with his first-career power play goal…Kiefer Sherwood and Conor Garland had the assists…Brock Boeser doubled the Canuks lead 1:44 later…Quinn Hughes and Pius Suter had the helpers…Jake DeBrusk made it 3-0 on the power play with 6:34 remaining in the opening frame…Boeser and Suter were credited with the assists…Boone Jenner got Columbus on the board 34 seconds into the middle frame…Kirill Marchenko made it a one-goal game 4:20 later…Dante Fabbro evened the contest less than four minutes later…Tyler Myers put the Canucks ahead with a shorthanded goal at 11:23 of the second…Aatu Räty doubled the Canucks lead at 6:42 of the third…Dakota Joshua and Hughes were awarded the assists…Denton Mateychuk made it a one-goal game just past the seven-minute-mark…Jenner tied the game on the power play at 16:46…Mathieu Olivier gave Columbus their first lead at 17:08 of the third…Räty scored his second of the game 23 seconds later to tie the game at six…Joshua and Sherwood had the assists…Kent Johnson scored the only goal in the shootout…Sherwood led the Canucks with six shots on goal…Sherwood had a game-high 10 hits…Myers led the way with three blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves through 65 minutes and two more in the shootout.

LAST 5 – vs WINNIPEG

Mar. 18/25: VAN 6 vs WPG 2

vs WPG 2 Jan. 14/25: VAN 1 at WPG 6

Apr. 18/24: VAN 2 at WPG 4

Mar. 9/24: VAN 5 vs WPG 0

vs WPG 0 Feb. 17/24: VAN 2 vs WPG 4

PIUS SHOOTER

With three assists on Mar. 28/25 at CBJ, Pius Suter hit the 20-assist mark for the second time in his career. He becomes the fifth Swiss forward (eighth player overall) to record multiple 20+ assist seasons.

hit the 20-assist mark for the second time in his career. He becomes the fifth Swiss forward (eighth player overall) to record multiple 20+ assist seasons. Recording two assists on Mar. 26/25 at NYI, Pius Suter set a new career-high in points (37, now 38), surpassing his total from the 2021.22 season (36) with Detroit.

set a new career-high in points (37, now 38), surpassing his total from the 2021.22 season (36) with Detroit. Putting home two goals on Mar. 18/25 vs WPG, Pius Suter recorded his 20th goal of the season, becoming only the sixth Swiss-born player in NHL history to record a 20-goal season.

recorded his 20th goal of the season, becoming only the sixth Swiss-born player in NHL history to record a 20-goal season. Scoring a goal on Mar. 1 at SEA, Pius Suter reached a new career-high of 16 goals in a single season (surpassing his 15 in 2021.22 with DET). Suter currently sits seventh all-time in scoring by a Swiss-born player with 144 points (73-71-144) in 342 career games.

“KIE-FER SHER-WOOD”

Recording three assists on Mar. 28/25 at CBJ, Kiefer Sherwood set a new career-high for assists in a season (18). Sherwood also tied his single-game high for most assists and points in the process.

set a new career-high for assists in a season (18). With three points (2-1-3) on Mar. 26/25 at NYI, Kiefer Sherwood tied his single-game high in points, hit three previous times, most recently on Dec. 16/24 vs COL.

tied his single-game high in points, hit three previous times, most recently on Dec. 16/24 vs COL. Recording 12 hits on Mar. 22/25 at NYR, Kiefer Sherwood set the NHL’s single-season hits record (384), passing Jeremy Lauzon’s 383 hits recorded during the 2023.24 season. Sherwood’s 12 hits also matched a career-high, previously set on Oct. 22/25 at CHI.

set the NHL’s single-season hits record (384), passing Jeremy Lauzon’s 383 hits recorded during the 2023.24 season. With 10 hits on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Kiefer Sherwood tied Jeremy Lauzon (383 in 2023.24) for the most hits in a single season since individual player hits began being tracked in 2005.06.

tied Jeremy Lauzon (383 in 2023.24) for the most hits in a single season since individual player hits began being tracked in 2005.06. Recording nine hits on Feb. 22/25 at VGK, Kiefer Sherwood became the fastest player in NHL history to record 300 hits in a season, doing so in only 52 games, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Borowiecki in 2016.17 (59 GP).

became the fastest player in NHL history to record 300 hits in a season, doing so in only 52 games, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Borowiecki in 2016.17 (59 GP). With his first of eight hits on Feb. 2/25 vs DET, Kiefer Sherwood broke Luke Schenn’s franchise record for hits (274).

broke Luke Schenn’s franchise record for hits (274). Recording five hits on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Kiefer Sherwood has 249 on the season, passing Maxim Lapierre (244 in 2011.12) for the most hits in a single season by a Canucks forward.

SHORTHANDED SNIPER

Recording his seventh career shorthanded goal (his fifth with the Canucks) on Mar. 28/25 at CBJ, Tyler Myers passed Darnell Nurse and Kris Letang as the NHL’s active leader in shorthanded goals by a defenceman. Myers also tied Mattias Ohlund for the second-most shorthanded goals by a defenceman in franchise history, trailing only Jyrki Lumme (6)

passed Darnell Nurse and Kris Letang as the NHL’s active leader in shorthanded goals by a defenceman.

QUINN-TASTIC

With two assists on Mar. 28/25 at CBJ, Quinn Hughes notched the 80th multi-assist game of his career, surpassing Stan Smyl for third-most in franchise history.

notched the 80th multi-assist game of his career, surpassing Stan Smyl for third-most in franchise history. Playing a career-high 31:38 on Mar. 24/25 at NJD, Quinn Hughes skated a total distance of 4.77 miles over the course of the contest, the third-highest milage accumulated by a skater in a game this season.

skated a total distance of 4.77 miles over the course of the contest, the third-highest milage accumulated by a skater in a game this season. Hitting a max speed of 24.56 mph on Mar. 22/25 at NYR, Quinn Hughes registered the fastest max speed by any skater in 2024.25, and the fastest since Denis Gurianov hit 24.60 mph in a game during the 2021.22 season.

registered the fastest max speed by any skater in 2024.25, and the fastest since Denis Gurianov hit 24.60 mph in a game during the 2021.22 season. With an assist on Dakota Joshua’s opening goal on Mar. 22/25 at NYR, Quinn Hughes reached the 400-point mark in his career, joining Alexander Elder as the only defenceman in franchise history to reach the milestone. Hughes also recorded his 200th road point on the play and became the fourth-fastest defenceman in NHL history to record 200 career road points (212 games). Only Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, and Ray Bourque did it faster.

reached the 400-point mark in his career, joining Alexander Elder as the only defenceman in franchise history to reach the milestone. Recording an assist on the game-tying goal on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Quinn Hughes reached the 50-assist mark for the fourth consecutive season, joining Henrik Sedin (seven consecutive seasons) as the only players in franchise history with a run of that length.

reached the 50-assist mark for the fourth consecutive season, joining Henrik Sedin (seven consecutive seasons) as the only players in franchise history with a run of that length. With two assists on Mar. 18/25 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes tied Stan Smyl for the third-most multi-assist games in franchise history (79). Hughes also passed Ray Bourque for the fourth-most multi-assist games in NHL history by a defenceman before the age of 25.

tied Stan Smyl for the third-most multi-assist games in franchise history (79). Putting home the opening goal on both Mar. 15/25 vs CHI and Mar. 16/25 vs UTA, Quinn Hughes scored in back-to-back games for the eighth time in his career.

scored in back-to-back games for the eighth time in his career. Scoring his 12th even-strength goal of the season on Mar. 15/25 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes tied his own team record for most even-strength goals by a defenceman in a season (accomplished in 2023.24).

LEKK MARKS THE SPOT

Scoring a goal and adding the shootout winner, Jonathan Lekkerimäki registered both his first career shootout attempt and goal, becoming the second player from the 2022 Draft Class to score a game-deciding-goal.

BOES-T IN CLASS

Tying the game at three with 4:50 remaining in regulation on Mar. 22/25 at NYR, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund and Elias Pettersson for the most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation in franchise history (9).

passed Markus Naslund and Elias Pettersson for the most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation in franchise history (9). With two goals on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Brock Boeser became the ninth player in franchise history to record 200 goals with the franchise. Boeser became the third-fastest player to reach 200-career goals (541 games) when starting their career in Vancouver, behind only Pavel Bure (328 games played) and Trevor Linden (531 games played).

became the ninth player in franchise history to record 200 goals with the franchise. Putting home his second of the game late in regulation on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Brock Boeser scored two or more goals in back-to-back games for the fourth time in his career (first time since Nov. 25-28, 2023).

scored two or more goals in back-to-back games for the fourth time in his career (first time since Nov. 25-28, 2023). Scoring two goals on Mar. 18/25 vs WPG, Brock Boeser passed Thomas Gradin for ninth on the franchise’s all-time goals list. With his second goal, Boeser hit the 20-goal plateau for the sixth time in his career, becoming the 11th player in franchise history with as many 20+ goal seasons.

passed Thomas Gradin for ninth on the franchise’s all-time goals list. Recording an assist on Feb. 27/25 at ANA, Brock Boeser tied Bo Horvat for 12th on the Canucks’ all-time scoring list.

tied Bo Horvat for 12th on the Canucks’ all-time scoring list. Putting home his 197th career goal on Feb. 8/25 vs TOR, Brock Boeser tied Thomas Gradin for the ninth-most goals in franchise history.

tied Thomas Gradin for the ninth-most goals in franchise history. Scoring the game-winning goal on Feb. 8/25 vs TOR, Brock Boeser tied J.T. Miller for the 10th-most game-winning goals in franchise history (27).

tied J.T. Miller for the 10th-most game-winning goals in franchise history (27). Putting home his 17th goal of the season on Feb. 6/25 vs COL, Brock Boeser also recorded the 70th power play goal of his career, passing Pavel Bure for seventh in franchise history.

also recorded the 70th power play goal of his career, passing Pavel Bure for seventh in franchise history. Scoring the Canucks’ first goal on Jan. 23/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser notched the 17th goal of his career against the Oilers, tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the most goals against a single franchise in his career.

notched the 17th goal of his career against the Oilers, tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the most goals against a single franchise in his career. Getting on the board just 31 seconds into the first period on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Brock Boeser tallied his fifth career opening-minute goal, tying Trevor Linden, Henrik Sedin, and Tony Tanti for the third most in franchise history.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Scoring the game-tying goal at 19:56 of the third period on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Brock Boeser scored the second-latest game-tying goal in franchise history, only behind Martin Gelinas (19:58 of the third, Apr. 5/97 at EDM).

BLINK AND YOU’LL MISS IT

Scoring goals at 9:50 (Nils Åman) and 9:58 (Pius Suter) of the third period on Mar. 15/25 vs CHI, the Canucks tied two previous instances of scoring two goals in eight seconds (Apr. 2/71 and Apr. 3/77) for the second-fastest two goals in franchise history.

Scoring two goals in 35 seconds or less twice on Mar. 15/25, the Canucks accomplished this feat twice in the same game for the first time since Apr. 15/93.

PETTERSZN

With two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/25 at CGY, Elias Pettersson recorded his 118th career multi-point game, the second-most amongst Swedish-born NHL players since his debut during the 2018.19 season (Mika Zibanejad, 129 games).

recorded his 118th career multi-point game, the second-most amongst Swedish-born NHL players since his debut during the 2018.19 season (Mika Zibanejad, 129 games). Recording two points on Mar. 12/25 at CGY, Elias Pettersson has now recorded points in 10 straight contests against the Flames, matching the longest streak of his career against a single franchise (10 games vs LAK). Pettersson also joined Nathan MacKinnon (COL) and Jason Robertson (DAL) as the only players with active 10+ game point streaks against Calgary.

has now recorded points in 10 straight contests against the Flames, matching the longest streak of his career against a single franchise (10 games vs LAK). Tying the game with his 14th goal of the season on Mar. 12/25 at CGY, Elias Pettersson recorded his 450th career point, passing Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history.

recorded his 450th career point, passing Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history. Scoring his 13th goal of the season on Mar. 11/25 vs MTL, Elias Pettersson recorded his 449th career point, tying Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history.

recorded his 449th career point, tying Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history. Going 20/25 (80.0%) in the faceoff dot on Mar. 5/25 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson set a new career-high for most faceoffs won in a single game, set a new Canucks’ season-high, and was the most by a Canucks player since J.T. Miller won 20 faceoffs on Dec. 23/23 vs SJS.

FIL THE THRILL

With two assists on Mar. 7/25 vs MIN, Filip Hronek has 34 career multi-assist games in his career, trailing only Adam Fox (61), Charlie McAvoy (45), and Mikhail Sergachev (44) amongst defenceman selected in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

has 34 career multi-assist games in his career, trailing only Adam Fox (61), Charlie McAvoy (45), and Mikhail Sergachev (44) amongst defenceman selected in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Recording two assists on Mar. 5/25 vs ANA, Filip Hronek reached the 60-assist mark for the Canucks, becoming the third-fastest player to reach the mark in franchise history (125 games), only trailing Quinn Hughes (103 games), and Dale Tallon (122 games).

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Leading the Canucks to victory on Mar. 7/25 vs MIN, Kevin Lankinen made a season-high 37 saves, his most saves in a game since Jan. 17/23 when he stopped 39/40 as a member of the Nashville Predators against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

made a season-high 37 saves, his most saves in a game since Jan. 17/23 when he stopped 39/40 as a member of the Nashville Predators against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Winning his 20th game in just his 36th appearance in a Canucks uniform, Kevin Lankinen became the third-fastest goaltender in franchise history to reach the 20-win mark, behind Ryan Miller (29 GP) and Kay Whitmore (33 GP).

became the third-fastest goaltender in franchise history to reach the 20-win mark, behind Ryan Miller (29 GP) and Kay Whitmore (33 GP). By defeating the Blues on Jan. 27/25, Kevin Lankinen now has 13 wins on the road this season, tying Ryan Miller for the second-most wins by a goaltender in their first 20 road games in franchise history. Lankinen also passed Connor Hellebuyck for the most road wins by a goaltender this season (now second).

now has 13 wins on the road this season, tying Ryan Miller for the second-most wins by a goaltender in their first 20 road games in franchise history.

HELLO CHYTIL!

Since his arrival via trade on Jan. 31/25 through Mar. 1/25, Filip Chytil ranks first amongst Canucks skaters in shots, shot attempts, individual scoring chances, and drawn penalties.

ranks first amongst Canucks skaters in shots, shot attempts, individual scoring chances, and drawn penalties. Scoring a goal in his Canucks debut on Feb. 2/25 vs DET, Filip Chytil became the 494th different player to score in a Canucks uniform, and 62nd player to score in his debut.

became the 494th different player to score in a Canucks uniform, and 62nd player to score in his debut. Filip Chytil was acquired alongside defenceman Victor Mancini in a trade with the New York Rangers on January 31. Here is what you need to know about the Canucks’ newest centreman: Chytil will wear number 72 in Vancouver. He becomes the fourth player in franchise history to wear the number, following Peter Schaefer (2000-2001), Travis Boyd (2021), and Anthony Beauvillier (2023-2024). He was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 21st overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, 14 picks after Elias Pettersson. The 6’2”, 210lbs forward has appeared in 378 career game, all with the Rangers, scoring 164 points (75-89-164), ranking t-104th on the team’s all-time list at the time of the trade. He has also appeared in 36 career Stanley Cup playoff games, posting 13 points (8-5-13) and helping New York to the 2022 Eastern Conference Final. The Kromeriz, CZE native has represented Czechia on several occasions, including the 2015 World Under-17 Challenge, the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (where he won gold), the 2017 U18 World Championships, the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023 World Championships.

was acquired alongside defenceman Victor Mancini in a trade with the New York Rangers on January 31. Here is what you need to know about the Canucks’ newest centreman:

TOC OF THE HILL

Winning gold as an Assistant Coach with Team Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, Rick Tocchet won his third international best-on-best championship, following his wins at the 1987 and 1991 Canada Cup.

MOUNTAIN DREW

Recording the game-winning goal via penalty shot in overtime on Feb. 6/25 at SJS, Drew O’Connor became the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal on a penalty shot, joining Ben Hutton, who did so on Nov. 17/16 vs ARI.

became the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal on a penalty shot, joining Ben Hutton, who did so on Nov. 17/16 vs ARI. Scoring the empty net goal on Feb. 4/25 vs COL, Drew O’Connor became the 495th player to scoring in a Vancouver Canucks uniform.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 29

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 28

Thatcher Demko activated from Injured Reserve, Mar. 24

Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 23

Aku Koskenvuo agrees to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract, Mar. 18

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 18

Linus Karlsson agrees to terms on a one-year contract extension, Mar. 14

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 9

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 9

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 8

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 8

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 7

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Third-round pick acquired from the New York Rangers in exchange for Carson Soucy, Mar. 6

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 4

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 4

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 24/25 at NJD

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 22/25 at NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 28/25 at CBJ

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 26/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 28/25 at CBJ

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/25 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 11/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/25 at CGY

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 11/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 26/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 16/25 vs UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/25 at NJD

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Mar. 22/25 at NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 4x, Latest Mar. 28/25 at CBJ

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Mar. 22/25 at NYR, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x Latest Jan. 10/25 at CAR

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Feb. 4/25 vs COL

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Mar. 28/25 at CBJ

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Jan. 23/25 at EDM

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Mar. 28/25 at CBJ

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Mar. 26/25 at NYI

Most Shots, Game: 39, Mar. 22/25 at NYR

Most Shots, Period: 21, Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, 4x, Mar. 28/25 at CBJ

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Mar. 15/25 vs CHI

Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/24 at VGK, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 38, 2x, Latest Mar. 28/25 at CBJ

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 20, Jan. 14/25 at WPG, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 5, Jan. 8/25 at WSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 12, Mar. 22/25 at NYR

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Mar. 22/25 at NYR, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 12/25 at CGY

Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 4x, Latest Mar. 18/25 vs WPG

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Jan. 3-10/25 (0-2-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 6x, Latest Mar. 9-11/25

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 17-1-5

Score 3 Goals or Less: 17-25-8

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-18-8

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 33-8-5

Scoring First: 22-9-8

Allowing First Goal: 12-17-5

On 0 Days Rest: 2-7-0

On 1 Day Rest: 21-14-10

On 2 Days Rest: 8-3-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-2-2

Score a PPG: 22-8-8

Give up a PPG: 11-12-6

25 or More Shots on Goal: 19-13-9

Less than 25 shots: 15-13-4

THREE STARS – MARCH

Hronek – 15 pts

Pettersson – 15 pts

Hughes – 15 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Höglander – 10 pts

Suter – 10 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Blueger – 5 pts

Lankinen – 5 pts

Forbort – 5 pts

Sherwood – 5 pts

FEBRUARY WINNER – Demko, D. E. Pettersson, DeBrusk, Chytil, O’Conner, Hronek, Pettersson, Garland (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection