Saturday Brunch Game has Ducks in Town to Face Canucks

Saturday afternoon hockey is on the docket at Rogers Arena as the Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks for a 1:00 p.m. PT game.

This is the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two Pacific Division teams. The Canucks have won two of the three games and have outscored the Ducks 10-8 through those matchups.

Quinn Hughes has 10 assists in his last nine games against the Ducks. Brock Boeser has a goal and three assists for four points in his three games versus the Ducks this season.

Jake DeBrusk has a pair of goals against the Ducks this year and is tied with Boeser with 24 goals for the team lead on the season.

“It’s an afternoon game tomorrow, and then another tough task with back-to-back, especially this late in the schedule that we have, it’s going to feel like it’s coming fast. But obviously, there are two points on the line, and that’s what we’re concerned with,” said DeBrusk.

The Ducks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and are 33-34-8 on the season. Mason McTavish has eight points in his last 10 games while Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, Cutter Gauthier, and Nikita Nesterenko have three goals apiece in their previous 10 outings.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 52 points in 70 games played. The veteran forward averages 18:53 of ice time per game and has scored 15 of his 19 goals at even strength.

Jackson LaCombe has been a bright spot in the Ducks’ season. The 24-year-old Eden Prairie native is in his second full NHL season, averaging 22 minutes of ice time per game. LaCombe has 14 goals and 29 assists for 43 points.

The Ducks’ lineup includes two 21-year-old defencemen: Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger. Zellweger was selected 34th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, while Mintyukov was picked 10th overall in the 2022 draft.

Lukas Dostal has made 44 starts between the pipes this season for the Ducks and holds a 22-20-6 record, .905% save percentage, 3.01 goals-against average, and has one shutout.

Anaheim’s power play is 31st in the league and is scoring on 12.5% of its man advantages this season.

Their penalty kill is 28th in the league and has killed 73.5% of their penalties this season. Carlsson, Frank Vatrano, and Alex Killorn each have a shorthanded goal on the year.

The Story: Building Good Habits

Rick Tocchet spoke to the media on Friday about what he is looking for from his group as they close out the season. He wants to see the group continue to build and find more consistency.

“I think good habits preach good foundation. It reinforces a lot of good things. We have good habits. And something which we’ve been chasing all year is the consistency level,” said Tocchet.

“What we can control is good habits. We’ve got some young guys here that we’ve got to just keep preaching good habits. And I think that will build a good foundation.”

Tocchet also gave an injury update on Tyler Myers and Nils Höglander.

Both players are doubtful for Saturday, but Tocchet said he will probably have Höglander on the phone with him Friday night to tell him that he wants to play. Myers was banged up in Wednesday night’s game, and Tocchet called his injury day-to-day.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Pius Suter: 2g-6a-8p

Kiefer Sherwood: 2g-4a-6p

Jake DeBrusk: 1g-3a-4p

Aatu Räty: 3g-0a-3p

Conor Garland: 1g-2a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Sunday’s game starts at 1:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch it on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.