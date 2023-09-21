Training Camp Preview

It’s a new season and a new chapter for the Vancouver Canucks.

Players are ready to compete, and coaching staff are set to put their offseason work together for Training Camp in Victoria.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet talked about physical testing at camp, but also said there’s a lot of systems learning that’s going to be involved. He’s expecting to start special teams work on Day 3 of camp, getting everyone acquainted with what his team has been working on in the offseason. The work in camp and practice lays the foundation for tough games they’ll face throughout the season.

Tocchet believes it’s his job to help the players stay present and focus on the details one day at a time. He says backchecking and changing with purpose need to be second nature and raising the level of compete to help with success. Director of Sport Performance, Alex Trinca’s rest and recovery program is also a big part of the overall preparation.

“That’s how you deal with pressure, you have to do the little things. We’ve had numerous talks with players about that, if you’re not prepared pressure hits you.”

Tocchet preached the importance of summer training, and the players took it to heart, many of them voluntarily arriving three weeks early to get some ice time together. Building team chemistry early is important and he was impressed with his team’s motivation to do what they can to have a strong start to the season.

“The leadership group has really bonded even more and taken a lot of steps. I have to give them credit, it has nothing to do with me, they’re the ones that orchestrated this. But I’m a big camaraderie guy and I think that’s a big step to getting where we want to go,” he said.

General Manager Patrik Allvin said there will be a lot of talent vying for roster spots, including some of the talent that played in the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, but he says this season is different for more than just added talent.

“We’re aligned as an organization from the top to the bottom. Speaking the same language, the coaching staff in Vancouver and Abbotsford have the same message, the same system, the same practice habits, we’re more in line.” Allvin said, adding he noticed a buy-in from the players when Tocchet took over.

View the full training camp roster:

https://twitter.com/Canucks/status/1704631922855428577

Team composition is important, Tocchet acknowledges that younger players inject energy into practice every day and are important pieces to have for successful teams.

President Jim Rutherford addressed the defensive improvements and noted that experience is just as important. Veterans Ian Cole, Carson Soucy, Teddy Blueger, and Pius Suter have also been brought in to bolster the penalty kill.

“We brought guys in that have had success killing penalties over their careers and we hope that they can come in and help us in that area. The defense will be harder to play against,” Rutherford said.

“We brought in one or two older guys on defense which buys a little bit of time for some of the prospects we have coming. We feel pretty good about some of our defencemen that are coming, but we don’t want to hurry their development, so it gives them a little bit longer to develop.”

Camp starts Thursday, September 21st at 10 a.m. at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and runs until Sunday, September 24th.