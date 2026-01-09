CANUCKS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Vancouver, B.C. - Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) announced today that Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy technology, will serve as the Proud Energy Technology Partner of the Vancouver Canucks and Rogers Arena, supporting the arena as it undergoes key new developments. As part of the partnership, Schneider Electric will support CSE’s digitization journey by delivering advanced building automation and energy management solutions through its EcoStruxure building automation platform.

Through the collaboration, Schneider Electric and Canucks Sports & Entertainment will also work together on initiatives that promote sustainability, innovation, and community impact. Highlights include support for a local charitable organization through a donation tied to every save made at home, as well as an annual Innovation Summit at Rogers Arena that brings together industry leaders to explore sustainable infrastructure, innovation, and the future of energy in British Columbia.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Schneider Electric, which marks an important step in enhancing sustainability across Rogers Arena operations,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “A tremendous amount of work happens behind the scenes year-round to bring our events to life, and Schneider Electric’s expertise will play a key role in enhancing how our building operates in energy-efficient and innovative ways.”

“Schneider Electric Canada is proud to partner with the Vancouver Canucks and Rogers Arena to champion sustainability in sports,” said Emily Heitman, President of Schneider Electric Canada. “Together, we’re creating an arena experience that is energy efficient, resilient, and environmentally responsible. Through the integration of our EcoStruxure platform at Rogers Arena, we’re demonstrating how innovation can power a greener future for sports and the communities we serve across Canada.”

This new agreement brings together one of Canada’s premier sports organizations and a global leader in energy technology, working together to support the long-term efficiency and sustainability of Rogers Arena.

About CSE

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada’s sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

