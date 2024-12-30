Tom Willander Scores Twice and Sawyer Mynio Gets Into Canada’s Lineup at World Junior Championships

Switzerland came out hot in the third period and we saw a 7-5 final.

Basile Sansonnens was selected in the seventh round of the most recent NHL Entry Draft by the Canucks, and he played 16:44 in the game.

Sansonnens had one shot on net in the loss. The 18-year-old is eligible to play in next year’s tournament and has been a steady piece of the Swiss defence through their first few games.

Willander is now up to five points (2g-3a) through three games at the WJC. Sweden is now 3-0 at the tournament and Willander is the second-highest scoring defenceman at the WJC.

Sawyer Mynio debuted with Canada after being scratched in their first two games. The Canucks’ third-round pick from 2023 played on Canada’s third pairing and looked poised and strong defensively.

Mynio picked up an assist on Canada’s 2-0 goal. He got the puck to his partner Caden Price, who caught a good bounce off the boards and found the back of the net.