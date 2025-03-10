The Mental Game

“For me, it’s all mental.” - Jake DeBrusk

In professional athletics, physical skill and strength take centre stage, often overshadowing the key component to success: the mind.

This disparity raises an important question: Why isn’t mental development cultivated with the same intensity as physical fitness?

Mental resilience isn’t just about handling the pressures of competition—it’s the foundation for overcoming setbacks, maintaining focus, and building confidence. It becomes essential in the National Hockey League, where every performance is scrutinized and every mistake amplified.

Jake DeBrusk, a left winger for the Vancouver Canucks, knows this reality all too well. In a candid conversation, he discussed his experiences on and off the ice, highlighting the pivotal role mental resilience plays in professional hockey.

DeBrusk’s journey started at a young age, demonstrating that resilience isn’t an innate trait, but a skill developed over time. The earlier an athlete begins, the better equipped they will be to navigate the inevitable ups and downs of their career.

“I didn’t make any of the top teams. I think I got cut from every team until I was about 15,” he recalled. “You take those things personally as a kid… it feels like it’s the end of the world. But [my dad] always instilled confidence by reminding me to keep doing what [I was] doing and get better.”

“He helped me a lot, especially when I was younger. He would rewind and record games, and we would watch plays to see if I understood them.” He shared. “Just analyzing what was on the ice, I took it as an opportunity to learn.”

DeBrusk was immersed in the professional game early, as his father, Louie, had carved out a 15-year career in the NHL. This early exposure honed DeBrusk’s technical skills and taught him the importance of focusing on growth rather than failure, a key component to building mental toughness. As he continued to develop, he realized the mental aspect of the game far outweighed the physical.

“I think it's 95 to 5,” DeBrusk said. “Because once you get to this point, everyone’s similar in terms of skill level. It’s all about how you think.”

Evidently, skill alone isn’t enough to sustain a career in the NHL. The mental edge, as DeBrusk suggests, is what differentiates a good athlete from a great one. It’s a blend of mental resilience, focus, and self-belief—the ability to adapt, persevere, and rise to the occasion when it matters most.

“Everyone says the hardest thing is to make it to the NHL,” DeBrusk stated. “I say the hardest is to stay in it. As soon as you get here, you never feel comfortable because you play one bad game and feel like it’s all your fault. My advice is to try to stay even-keeled and enjoy every day. There’s a process to everything, and sometimes it’s not fair.”

“The biggest thing that has gotten me to this moment is dealing with some adversity. It builds you up to break you down.” DeBrusk shared, “But it’s about being mentally engaged in the game and thinking ahead. Everyone is always worried about the ending but it’s really about the journey to get there.”

This proactive mindset helps players embrace the process, finding value in each step of the way rather than fixating on the outcome.

While individual attainment of durability is crucial, no athlete succeeds alone. Team culture plays an instrumental role in shaping an athlete’s mental resilience, something DeBrusk has experienced firsthand.

“Individually, you have to be able to block out the noise,” he said. “But it’s also about doing it as a team.”

“I was in Boston for seven seasons, and when I went public with a trade request, I was booed,” he reflected. “The guys in the room really helped me; they had my back, and I love those guys for that. I’ll always thank them for that.”

Camaraderie and support are foundational to a team and yet, there exists an underlying tension among teammates. Only a select number of spots are available on a roster, creating conditions DeBrusk could only describe as ‘weird and complicated’. Even so, elite athletes look beyond individual ambition to unify toward a collective purpose.

“No matter what anyone says, we’re all selfish in some ways. We want what’s best for us.” DeBrusk stated. “But the main point is to try to make it so that it’s all for the team. It’s about the guys in the room.”

DeBrusk’s self-awareness speaks to the core of what fosters a healthy team culture. When players commit to this mindset, their bonds strengthen, creating an environment where they can rely on one another during hardships and triumphs.

Even with strong team support, the weight of personal expectations still lingers. Athletes aren’t immune to the emotional weight of their profession, and they certainly feel the pressures that come along with it.

“We’ve had some tough losses this year,” DeBrusk admitted. “I feel them a little more here, it’s something I haven’t experienced before.”

“But it’s from wanting to work and wanting to prove them right for signing me. I want to prove to these guys that I can help them get to where they want to be,” he said.

“My motivation comes from winning and not feeling the losses. In Boston, we lost [the Stanley Cup] in game seven and I never want to feel that way again. But getting there is the hardest part. You always want a second chance, and I hope it’s here,” DeBrusk concluded with a smile.

It’s in these moments, the ones not captured in the stats or highlight reels, that the true heart of an athlete is revealed. A place where passion, aspiration, and desire converge, defining them beyond their performance. These instances, however, aren’t exclusive to athletes. They are innately human.

It’s easy to forget we’re all alike; facing adversity, self-doubt, and moments of vulnerability. But perhaps it’s in those very moments that the true measure of strength is found. For strength is not defined by the outcome but by the resilience used to face the challenge.

Ultimately, athletes like DeBrusk, who believe “it’s all mental”, remind us that success doesn’t stem from physical fitness. It’s a complex interplay of skill, talent, and most importantly, the mental game.