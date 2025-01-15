The Heart Behind the Green Aprons: 50/50 Volunteers Committed to Community Impact

Jessica Ilagan

Jessica has been a volunteer since January of 2017 and in addition to the meaningful relationships she’s made when she’s at the rink, volunteering brought her family closer too.

She was born into Canucks fandom - her dad lived and breathed Canucks – and he dreamed about his daughter getting involved in charity work with the team one day. Hearing her dad talk about it for many years, and then a co-worker mentioning it to her, she decided to sign up. After her first night volunteering at a Canucks game at Rogers Arena, she was hooked.

She would talk to her dad about games after shifts and Jessica would bring her son to games, developing his appreciation for the game which helped him and his grandfather bond as well.

Her dad battled and conquered cancer in the mid-2000's, but it returned a decade later. Before he passed away in 2020, one of his wishes was that Jessica continue volunteering. The Canucks’ playoff run last year was emotional for Jessica as a fan but also knowing how much that would have meant to her father.

“We’re in the building with the hype, especially during playoffs. I mean the vibes – that was nuts,” she said.

Jessica sells 50/50 tickets in the suites on the 200-level, and she has also worked at the 500-level. She has sold over $600,000 in raffle tickets and says one of her best pieces of advice for other volunteers is to be around people when the Canucks score because fans are extra generous when they hear the goal horn.

“Some people [who buy 50/50] have superstitions where they want us to come back later that game, or they want to purchase from somebody else, so we'll call a different volunteer to come over,” Jessica explained.

As a CFKF 50/50 volunteer, there are opportunities to volunteer for more than just games and she says it’s an honour to be invited to sell 50/50 tickets at galas to continue to raise money for people in need.

"Growing up, it was all about work. For me, this is my way of giving back finally,” Jessica said. “We're having a good time at the same and I’ve made a lot of good friends doing this.”