The 2023-24 Season was Full of Milestones and Career Highs for Canucks

Tupac Shakur said, ‘Don’t look back unless it’s a good view.’

Looking back at the 2023-24 season, the Vancouver Canucks saw many milestones reached by individuals and as a team.

From career highs to large steps in development, we can take plenty of paths in presenting this article.

As the management group now plans for their offseason moves to better the team, we decided to look back at some of the numbers that made the year so exciting for Canucks fans.

J.T. Miller had a career year this season. It was his first time hitting the century club for points as he scored 37 goals and added 66 assists for 103 points. 44 of his 66 assists came of the primary variety, which ranked him fourth in the league.

*Primary assists are exactly as they sound and are given to the last player to pass the puck to the player who scored the goal.

On top of Miller’s strong offensive numbers, he set a career-high in hits with 217, which ranked him 24th league-wide. He won 823 faceoffs, putting him seventh in the league for FOW. Miller buried nine game-winning goals during the season (7th in the league) and added one during the postseason.

It was also the best season of Miller’s career in terms of control of the goal share. At five-on-five, he was on the ice for 64 goals scored and just 37 goals against, giving him a 63.4% control of the goal share.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes also set a career-high for points in a season. The 24-year-old defenceman had his best season for goals (17), assists (75), and points (92).

He saw an uptick in shots on net this season, hitting the net 199 times – a 29% increase from his previous career-high of 154 shots.