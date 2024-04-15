THANK YOU FANS: CELEBRATING THE CANUCKS ANNUAL FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Vancouver, B.C. – As the Vancouver Canucks gear up for the 2023.24 NHL Playoffs, the team is excited to celebrate their passionate fanbase during the final regular season home game on Tuesday, April 16 against the Calgary Flames. Presented by Pepsi, Fan Appreciation Night is an opportunity to celebrate the fans that made this season so special.

“In an exciting season that has showcased so many memorable highlights, our fans have continuously shown their unwavering dedication and support,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We are fortunate to have a fanbase that could not be more passionate and supportive of the team, and we are so excited that there is more to come this season. Together with our players, we are ready to host a night that is about them.”

Here’s what’s in store for fans on Tuesday night

5:00-7:00PM – Fan Appreciation Party on the Toyota Plaza (5 – 7 p.m.)

Live music from DJ Seb C

Ball Hockey will be set up for kids aged 7-12.

Pictures with FIN, Timbr and the Big Heads, as well as face painting and Canucks alumni signings with Kirk McLean and Dave Babych.

A merchandise tent will be open and will include limited playoff merchandise.

Parq Resort & Casino will be in the Plaza with a Spin Wheel and the chance to win prizes!

The Plaza will also feature dedicated spaces for the Vancouver Warriors, Abbotsford Canucks and Sportsbar LIVE with games and prizes.

Gametime!

Be on the lookout for fun activities for all Canucks fans. There will be giveaways throughout the night, including prizes and gift cards from Haribo, McDonalds and Tim Hortons, Canucks merchandise, and a trip to Anaheim!

Player awards are also planned to be announced throughout the game! Look for the winners of the Cyclone Taylor Trophy, Cyrus H. McLean Trophy, Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy, Fred J. Hume Award, Pavel Bure Award, and the Daniel & Henrik Sedin Award to be announced!

Canucks Season Ticket Members will be celebrated at the end of the game with an on-ice ‘jersey off the back’ experience to thank them for their loyalty.

The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) has also announced phat the 50/50 raffle from the game on Saturday, April 13 against the Edmonton Oilers will be combined with the raffle on Tuesday April 16 for Fan Appreciation Night. The ‘Superjackpot’ will be a guaranteed $1,000,000.

Sales are open now and will continue through Tuesday, April 16th. All sales will close at the end of the 2nd intermission on Tuesday. The draw will be conducted once sales close. The take-home prize is fifty percent (50%) of the total final jackpot amount. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/online5050 shortly after the draw.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community Nights visit canucks.com/events.