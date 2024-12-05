Rogers and Canucks for Kids Fund Brings A-Team to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

We don’t know about you, but we love making dreams come true.

Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF), in partnership with Rogers, the presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, surprised a select group of deserving young fans and their families with tickets courtesy of Rogers to The Eras Tour, sending them to her highly anticipated concert in Vancouver.

The 10 youths chosen throughout the province are exceptional people that have overcome adversity. They’ve shown determination, embraced a positive attitude, and found resolve through Taylor Swift’s music. From battling life-threatening illnesses to making meaningful contributions within their communities, these young fans possess the resilience and inspiration that Swift’s music often represents.

CFKF worked with their beneficiaries to identify each recipient. The groups, alongside Rogers, are celebrating these amazing kids by amplifying their voices and highlighting the power of music in fostering hope, connection, and healing. Each recipient’s story is a testament to courage and determination, making their experience of seeing Taylor Swift live even more profound and unforgettable.

Brynlee