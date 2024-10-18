Quinn Hughes and Ryan Dilks: Vancouver’s Defensive Pillars Set the Standard for Excellence

The Vancouver Canucks and the Vancouver Warriors have more in common than just sharing an arena. They boast two generational defensive talents in their respective sports: Quinn Hughes, the NHL’s Norris Trophy-winning defenceman, and Ryan Dilks, the National Lacrosse League’s Defensive Player of the Year.

History was made for both clubs last season; Hughes was the first Canuck to win the Norris and Dilks was the first Warrior to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Having one legendary defenceman in an organization is special, but having two is like striking gold twice.

What makes these defencemen so exceptional is their mindset and approach to the game. They represent the pinnacle of their positions, both defend with intelligence, have exceptional footwork, consistently take on the toughest matchups in their leagues, are great leaders, and play every game like it’s their last.

Recently, Hughes moved into second place on the Canucks all-time assists by a defenceman with 292. The 2023-2024 NHL season cemented his place in the history books. He is now one of only three defencemen in NHL history to have at least nine games with three or more assists in a single season, joining legends Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque. Last season, Hughes led all defencemen with 92 points (17-75-92), his assists tying him with Henrik Sedin for second-most in franchise history.

Canucks’ Head Coach Rick Tocchet talks about Hughes using his speed, puck handling, and hockey sense to redefine how we think about defensive play.

“There's different ways to defend, the stereotypical big defenceman like back in the day, [Zdeno] Chara, Drew Doughty, those type of guys, they defend a little bit different in the corners, where Hughes uses his mind and his speed and his puck handling, and that's another way of defending,” said Tocchet. “He's good with his feet, one-on-one, and he's also got the puck on his stick, so if you're not in your end very often because of Hughes and the way he plays, that's a good defender to me.”