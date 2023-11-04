PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Stars

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 2/23: VAN 10 vs SJS 1

Brock Boeser opened scoring at 2:23 in the first period, assisted by Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes...J.T. Miller posted the GWG on the power play at 4:00 in the second period...Boeser and Hughes recorded the assists...Hughes posted his fourth goal of the season...Filip Hronek and Sam Lafferty registered the assists...On the power play, Boeser recorded his second goal of the game, Andrei Kuzmenko and Miller assisted the goal...Ilya Mikheyev registered a goal at 1:03 in the second period...Carson Soucy and Pettersson posted the assists...Pettersson recorded his 200th assist of his career...Kuzmenko recorded his third goal of the season, assisted by Pettersson and Mark Friedman...Sam Lafferty scored a goal at 12:35 in the second period...Miller and Hughes posted the assists...Pius Suter scored his first goal as a Canuck...Hughes recorded the lone helper...Anthony Beauvillier played in his 500th NHL game and recorded two goals, one at 3:10 on the power play, assisted by Soucy and Hronek, and one at 11:58 in the third period assisted by Conor Garland...Pettersson (3-6-9) and Miller (4-4-8) both extended their point streaks to four games...Hughes (1-4-5) recorded a career-high five points and a season-high four assists...Hughes recorded his third game this season with three or more assists, Pettersson recorded his second...Hughes (1-4-5), Pettersson (0-3-3), Boeser (2-1-3), Miller (1-2-3), Soucy (0-2-2), Hronek (0- 2-2), Lafferty (1-1-2), Beauvillier (2-0-2) and Kuzmenko (1-1-2) all recorded multi-point games...A season-high 13 Canucks got on the score sheet...Thatcher Demko saved 30 shots.

LAST 5 vs DALLAS

Mar. 25/23: VAN 3 at DAL 1

at DAL 1 Mar. 14/23: VAN 5 vs DAL 2

vs DAL 2 Feb. 27/23: VAN 5 at DAL 4 (OT)

at DAL 4 (OT) Apr. 18/22: VAN 6 vs DAL 2

vs DAL 2 Mar. 26/22: VAN 4 at DAL 1

HISTORIC PETEY

After registering three assists on Nov. 2/23 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson (14) owns the record for most assists through the first 10 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Thomas Gradin (12), and Quinn Hughes (12) are other notable names on the list.

Pettersson (7 games) leads the league in most multi-point games this season. He tied the second most in NHL history through the first 10 games of the season.

Pettersson was named October’s NHL second star of the month after recording 16 points (5-11-16) through his first nine games of the season. Pettersson (19) currently ranks 2nd for most points in the 2023.24 season, trailing only Jack Hughes (20).

On October. 31/23 vs NSH, Pettersson (3-0-3) recorded his second career hat trick. His three-point game ranks him t-3rd for most points through the first nine games of a season in franchise history (16). Tony Tanti (19, 1983.84) and Patrik Sundström (17, 1983.84) top the list.

Pettersson is the first player in Canucks history to record 15 or more points before his 10th game of a season multiple times (15 in 2018.19).

He has the second most points by a Canucks skater through the first 10 games of a season, trailing only Tony Tanti.

Pettersson (23) passed Trevor Linden (22) for third all-time amongst Canucks players for most career multi-goal games prior to age 25. He trails Pavel Bure (40) and Tony Tanti (37).

After collecting two assists on Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest games into a season needed for a player to reach 10 assists (7 games). Other notable players who accomplished the same feat are Thomas Gradin (1980.81), Jiri Bubla (1983.84) and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

With his two-point game (1-1-2) on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Pettersson now ranks t-3rd (52) all-time amongst Canuck centres with most career games with at least one goal and one assist. He trails Thomas Gradin (60) and Henrik Sedin (91).

CAPTAIN QUINN

On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, Quinn Hughes (1-4-5) set a new career-high for points in a single-game, he tied the single-game franchise record for points by a defenceman, a record also held by Jeff Brown (1994.95). He is the fifth defenceman in the past five years to accomplish this feat and ninth active defenseman to post five points in a contest.

Hughes became one of four players, and the second Canuck, since 1985 with 4+ goals and 10+ assists through the first 10 games of a season. The other players include Morgan Rielly (2018.19), Nick Lidstrom (1997.98), Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

Hughes recorded a three-point period (1-2-3) for the third time in his career on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, matching Brent Sopel and Dennis Kearns for most by a Canucks defenceman.

After posting three assists on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, Hughes (20) ranks t-2nd in Canucks franchise history for most career regular season or playoff 3+ assist efforts. He trails only Henrik (38) for most in franchise history. Hughes (61) also ranks third in Canucks franchise history for most multi-point performances by a defenceman, only Alexander Edler (68) and Jyrki Lumme (67) are ahead of him.

Hughes (20) is t-10th in NHL history for most three-point games by a defenceman, Paul Coffey (77) paces the list.

On Oct. 31/23 vs NSH, Hughes reached 250 career points in 292 career games ranking him t-5th for the fewest games from the start of a players NHL career to reach this milestone in a Canucks uniform. Other notable names include Pavel Bure (207) and Elias Pettersson (270).

Hughes (4-12-16) currently ranks 1st for most points by a defenseman in the 2023.24 season.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (224).

BROCKTOBER

Brock Boeser (8) currently ranks t-2nd in the league for most goals scored in the 2023.24 regular season.

With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks (Rick Blight and Greg Adams) to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

A PERFECT TEN

With the 10-1 win on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, the Canucks scored 10 goals in a game for the eighth time in franchise history, the first since 1990.91.

Vancouver is one of five teams in the past 30 years with 46+ goals through their first 10 games. They are also the only team this season with multiple 8+ goal performances, the third time since the 1992.93 season (1992.93: 6x, 2019.20: 2x)

On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, the Canucks matched their second biggest goal differential (+9) in franchise history. The biggest goal differential in franchise history was (+11) in an 11-0 win on Mar. 1/92 vs CGY.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

With the 5-2 win on Oct. 31/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home point streak to four games (3-0-1), their longest run to start a season since 2019-20 (4-0-2, 6GP).

HATS OFF

With Elias Pettersson’s hat trick on Oct. 31/23 and Brock Boeser’s 4 goal outing on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks became the first team this season to have multiple players score a hat trick.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

J.T. Miller (1-2-3) recorded his sixth three-point period with the Canucks on Oct. 27/23 vs STL. With this feat he tied Henrik Sedin for the fourth most in Canucks history behind Pavel Bure (8), Trevor Linden (8) and Markus Naslund (7).

GO SHORTY

After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

With their win on Nov. 2/23 vs SJS, the 2023.24 Canucks (7-2-1 15 points) are off to their third best start to a season through 10 games in franchise history, behind 2005.06 and 1991.92 (both 17 points).

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

UPCOMING MILESTONES