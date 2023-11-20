PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sharks

CANUCKS VS SHARKS
TV: Sportsnet Pacific, NBC Sports California
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 2 (10-1 W), Nov. 20 (home), Nov. 25 (road), and Dec. 23 (home).
- Vancouver is 66-55-9-7 all-tie against San Jose, including a 30-26-4-5 record on home ice.
- The Canucks have won 10 straight games against the Sharks, with four of those wins coming at Rogers Arena.
- J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against the Sharks with 23 points (8-15-23) in 20 career games.
- Elias Pettersson has 17 points (5-12-17) in 16 career games against San Jose.
- Quinn Hughes has 16 points (5-11-16) in 12 career games versus the Sharks.
- Thatcher Demko is 9-0-0 with a 2.10 goals against average and a .928 save percentage in nine career games against San Jose.
- Casey DeSmith is 2-3-0 with a 3.45 goals against average and a .898 save percentage in five career games versus San Jose.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Elias Pettersson has 28 points (8-20-28) in 18 games so far this season, good for t-1st in the NHL.
- Quinn Hughes has registered 28 points (7-21-28) in his last 18 games. He leads all defencemen in scoring and t-1st amongst all skaters. Hughes is also on a seven-game point streak (3-9-12).
- J.T. Miller has 28 points (11-17-28) in his last 18 games and is currently on a seven-game point streak (5-7-12). He ranks t-1st in the league for points.
- Brock Boeser has posted 21 points (13-8-21) in his last 18 games, with his 13 goals being good for t-2nd in the league.
- Filip Hronek has registered 18 points (1-17-18) in his last 16 games. He currently ranks 3rd for assists amongst defencemen.
- The Canucks power play has gone 10 for 28 in the past seven games, converting at a 35.7% rate.
LAST MEETING - NOV. 2/23: VAN 10 at SJS 1
Brock Boeser opened scoring at 2:23 in the first period, assisted by Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes...J.T. Miller posted the GWG on the power play at 4:00 in the second period...Boeser and Hughes recorded the assists...Hughes posted his fourth goal of the season...Filip Hronek and Sam Lafferty registered the assists...On the power play, Boeser recorded his second goal of the game, Andrei Kuzmenko and Miller assisted the goal...Ilya Mikheyev registered a goal at 1:03 in the second period...Carson Soucy and Pettersson posted the assists...Pettersson recorded his 200th assist of his career...Kuzmenko recorded his third goal of the season, assisted by Pettersson and Mark Friedman...Sam Lafferty scored a goal at 12:35 in the second period...Miller and Hughes posted the assists...Pius Suter scored his first goal as a Canuck...Hughes recorded the lone helper...Anthony Beauvillier played in his 500th NHL game and recorded two goals, one at 3:10 on the power play, assisted by Soucy and Hronek, and one at 11:58 in the third period assisted by Conor Garland...Pettersson (3-6-9) and Miller (4-4-8) both extended their point streaks to four games...Hughes (1-4-5) recorded a career-high five points and a season-high four assists...Hughes recorded his third game this season with three or more assists, Pettersson recorded his second...Hughes (1-4-5), Pettersson (0-3-3), Boeser (2-1-3), Miller (1-2-3), Soucy (0-2-2), Hronek (0- 2-2), Lafferty (1-1-2), Beauvillier (2-0-2) and Kuzmenko (1-1-2) all recorded multi-point games...A season-high 13 Canucks got on the score sheet...Thatcher Demko saved 30 shots.
2023.24 TEAM RANKS