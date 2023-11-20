News Feed

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Kraken

Minor Hockey Skate at Rogers Arena Continues Diwali Celebrations

Feel Good, Play Good: Linus Karlsson Putting In Work For the Next Level 

Canucks Return Home to Rogers Arena to Face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday Night

A Celebration Of Acceptance: Canucks To Host 5th Annual Autism Acceptance Night

Practice How You Play: DeSmith’s Strong Start Rooted in Preparation, Being In Rotation Early 

Riding Into Calgary With the League’s Top-Three Scorers, Canucks Look to Pick Up a Pair of Points Against Flames

Quinn Hughes Calls Game In OT, Canucks Beat Islanders 4-3

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames

Rolling in the Depth: The Joshua-Suter-Garland Line Thriving in a 3rd Line Role

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Islanders

Canucks’ Practice Goalie Roman Basran ‘Excited’ To Be Working For Hometown Team

Canucks Finish Canadian Road Trip With 5-2 Win Over Montreal

PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens

PREVIEW | Canucks at Maple Leafs

Identity Confirmed: Di Giuseppe A Key Piece In Vancouver’s Top Six 

With the Spotlight of the League on them, the Canucks Roll Into Toronto and Montreal for Two All-Canadian Matchups this Weekend

Pettersson Collects Three Points In 5-2 Win Over Senators

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sharks

_WEBSITE_2568x1444 - NOV 20 VS SJS - AAN
By Canucks Communications
CANUCKS VS SHARKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, NBC Sports California

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 2 (10-1 W), Nov. 20 (home), Nov. 25 (road), and Dec. 23 (home).
  • Vancouver is 66-55-9-7 all-tie against San Jose, including a 30-26-4-5 record on home ice.
  • The Canucks have won 10 straight games against the Sharks, with four of those wins coming at Rogers Arena.
  • J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against the Sharks with 23 points (8-15-23) in 20 career games.
  • Elias Pettersson has 17 points (5-12-17) in 16 career games against San Jose.
  • Quinn Hughes has 16 points (5-11-16) in 12 career games versus the Sharks.
  • Thatcher Demko is 9-0-0 with a 2.10 goals against average and a .928 save percentage in nine career games against San Jose.
  • Casey DeSmith is 2-3-0 with a 3.45 goals against average and a .898 save percentage in five career games versus San Jose.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Elias Pettersson has 28 points (8-20-28) in 18 games so far this season, good for t-1st in the NHL.
  • Quinn Hughes has registered 28 points (7-21-28) in his last 18 games. He leads all defencemen in scoring and t-1st amongst all skaters. Hughes is also on a seven-game point streak (3-9-12).
  • J.T. Miller has 28 points (11-17-28) in his last 18 games and is currently on a seven-game point streak (5-7-12). He ranks t-1st in the league for points.
  • Brock Boeser has posted 21 points (13-8-21) in his last 18 games, with his 13 goals being good for t-2nd in the league.
  • Filip Hronek has registered 18 points (1-17-18) in his last 16 games. He currently ranks 3rd for assists amongst defencemen.
  • The Canucks power play has gone 10 for 28 in the past seven games, converting at a 35.7% rate.

LAST MEETING - NOV. 2/23: VAN 10 at SJS 1

Brock Boeser opened scoring at 2:23 in the first period, assisted by Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes...J.T. Miller posted the GWG on the power play at 4:00 in the second period...Boeser and Hughes recorded the assists...Hughes posted his fourth goal of the season...Filip Hronek and Sam Lafferty registered the assists...On the power play, Boeser recorded his second goal of the game, Andrei Kuzmenko and Miller assisted the goal...Ilya Mikheyev registered a goal at 1:03 in the second period...Carson Soucy and Pettersson posted the assists...Pettersson recorded his 200th assist of his career...Kuzmenko recorded his third goal of the season, assisted by Pettersson and Mark Friedman...Sam Lafferty scored a goal at 12:35 in the second period...Miller and Hughes posted the assists...Pius Suter scored his first goal as a Canuck...Hughes recorded the lone helper...Anthony Beauvillier played in his 500th NHL game and recorded two goals, one at 3:10 on the power play, assisted by Soucy and Hronek, and one at 11:58 in the third period assisted by Conor Garland...Pettersson (3-6-9) and Miller (4-4-8) both extended their point streaks to four games...Hughes (1-4-5) recorded a career-high five points and a season-high four assists...Hughes recorded his third game this season with three or more assists, Pettersson recorded his second...Hughes (1-4-5), Pettersson (0-3-3), Boeser (2-1-3), Miller (1-2-3), Soucy (0-2-2), Hronek (0- 2-2), Lafferty (1-1-2), Beauvillier (2-0-2) and Kuzmenko (1-1-2) all recorded multi-point games...A season-high 13 Canucks got on the score sheet...Thatcher Demko saved 30 shots.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS

VAN
SJS
Goals For/Game
4.17 (1st)
1.53 (32nd)
Goals Against/Game
2.50 (4th)
4.24 (32nd)
Power Play %
32.4 (3rd)
16.0 (23rd)
Penalty Kill %
77.2 (t-19th)
71.4 (29th)
Penalty Min./Game
9:26 (12th)
11:10 (t-23rd)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:30p.m. PT on November 19, 2023

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 18/23: VAN 3 vs SEA 4

J.T. Miller opened the scoring for the game at 5:34 in the first period to extend his point streak to seven games (5-7-12)...Tyler Myers and Phillip Di Giuseppe were credited with the assists...Quinn Hughes extended his point streak to seven games (3-9-12) after scoring a goal at 15:48 in the second period...Filip Hronek and Elias Petersson recorded assists on the play...Nils Höglander posted his fifth goal of the season, Myers and Ilya Mikheyev recorded the assists...Vancouver set a season high with 33 hits...Höglander and Hronek both co-led the Canucks in shots (4)...Thatcher Demko faced 26 shots.

LAST 5 - vs SAN JOSE

  • Nov. 2/23: VAN 10 @ SJS 1
  • Mar. 23/23: VAN 7 vs SJS 2
  • Dec. 27/22: VAN 6 vs SJS 2
  • Dec.7/22: VAN 6 @ SJS 5
  • Nov. 27/22: VAN 4 vs SJS 3

TAKING A BITE OUT OF THE SHARKS

  • With their 10-1 victory in San Jose on Nov. 2/23, the Canucks extended their winning streak against the Sharks to 10 games. It is the third-longest active win streak against a single franchise in the NHL, and the Canucks longest streak against a single franchise since winning 10 consecutive games against Colorado from Mar. 16/11 to Mar. 28/13.
  • The Canucks 10-1 victory on Nov. 2/23 was the first time the Canucks had scored 10 goals in a game since Mar. 1/92 versus Calgary.

BOP TO THE TOP

  • Quinn Hughes (7-21-28), Elias Pettersson (8-20-28) and J.T. Miller (11-17-28) are in a three-way tie for the league lead in points. They are the first teammate trio with 27+ points in their teams first 17 games of a season since Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jason Spezza did it in 2005.06 for the Ottawa Senators.
  • The Canucks are the first team since 2005.06 to have the NHL’s top three scorers.

NON-STOP NOVEMBER

  • The Vancouver Canucks are currently second place in the Western Conference and have the highest goal differential (+30) in the league.
  • On Nov. 15/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home game point streak to seven games (6-0-1), tying the second longest run in franchise history.
  • The Canucks recorded their 60th goal of the season on Nov. 11/23 at TOR, marking the second time they have ever reached that mark in 14 games or fewer. They last time they accomplished this feat was in 1983.84 (13 GP).
  • On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, the Canucks set a new franchise record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins (13 GP). The record was previously 14 games set in 2005.06 and 2014.15. They also started the month of November 4-0-0, for the first time since 2010.
  • The Canucks lead the league in goals per game (4.17).
  • With the 6-2 win on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history through 12 games (9-2-1).

HRONEK HITTING THEM WITH HIS BEST SHOT

  • On Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Filip Hronek recorded his first goal as a Canuck. The shot was recorded at 100.37 mph, the ninth- hardest shot recorded in the league this season. With his goal, Hronek tied the longest point streak by a Canuck defenseman (1-13-14, 11 GP) in franchise history with Dennis Kearns and Jiri Bubla.
  • Hronek became the third player in Canucks franchise history with an assist streak of 10+ games on Nov. 12 at MTL, joining Daniel Sedin (11 GP 2009.10) and Dennis Kearns (11 GP, 1976.77).

TEAMMATES ON A TEAR

  • Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller are the first pair of Canucks teammates to each record 10+ goals through the first 16 games of a season since Alexander Mogilny and Trevor Linden in 1995.96.
  • On Nov. 9 at OTT, Quinn Hughes (18) and Filip Hronek (16) became one of three defencemen pairs in NHL history to each register 14+ assists through the first 13 games of a season and the first since 1991.92.

QUINNSANITY

  • Quinn Hughes is the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record five three-point games within the first 16 games of a season. Other notable names include Bobby Orr (2x), Denis Potvin, Doug Wilson. He leads the league in three-point games this season.
  • After recording two assists on Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Quinn Hughes owns the Canucks franchise record for fewest games (16 GP) needed to record 20 assists. Henrik Sedin previously held the record (17 GP, 2010.11).
  • With his lone assist on Nov. 12/23 at MTL, Quinn Hughes recorded his 18th assist of the season through his first 15 games, marking the second time he has accomplished this feat (also 2022.23). Bobby Orr is the only other defenseman to achieve this feat multiple times.
  • Hughes (21) currently leads the league in assists.
  • By collecting four points (1-3-4) on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes owns the record for most 3+ assist efforts by a defenceman within their first 300 games all-time (16, 295 GP). Notable names on the list include Bobby Orr (15) and Paul Coffey (13). He is also the sixth defensemen all-time with four three-point games in the first 12 games of a season.
  • Hughes is ranked t-3rd for fastest defenceman to reach 20 points in a season (12 GP). Only three defensemen have done it faster, Paul Coffey (10 GP, 1988.89), John Carlson (11 GP, 2019.20) and Bobby Orr (11 GP, 1974.75).
  • After posting three assists on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes (21) ranks 2nd in Canucks franchise history for most career regular season or playoff 3+ assist efforts. He trails only Henrik Sedin (38) for most in franchise history.
  • On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, Hughes (1-4-5) set a new career-high for points in a single-game, he tied the single-game franchise record for points by a defenceman, a record also held by Jeff Brown (1994.95). He is the fifth defenceman in the past five years to accomplish this feat and ninth active defenseman to post five points in a contest.
  • Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (233).

PETEY’S PUTTING UP THE POINTS

  • With his assist on Nov. 18/23 vs SEA, Elias Pettersson became the third player in franchise history to record 20 assists in 18 or fewer games. Quinn Hughes (2x, 16 GP, 2023.24 & 17 GP, 2022.23), Henrik Sedin (17 GP, 2010.11) are the only other players to complete this feat.
  • On Nov. 11/23, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record of fastest player to reach 25 points in a season (14 GP). Tony Tanti also completed this feat in 1983.84.
  • After his three-point outing on Nov. 9/23 at OTT, Pettersson (28) is t-11th with Petri Skriko for most three-point games in Canucks franchise history.
  • On Nov. 4/23 vs DAL, Elias Pettersson (11) tied the Canucks franchise record for the fewest games needed to score 20 points in a season. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom both accomplished this feat in 1983.84.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

  • On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, Brock Boeser scored the fastest goal to begin a game this season, it also marked the first time the Canucks have scored inside the first 15 seconds of a road game since Henrik Sedin’s goal on Oct. 24/14 at COL.
  • Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.
  • On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

DIALED IN DEMKO

  • Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov. 4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.
  • Demko (12) owns the record for fewest goals allowed by a Canucks goalie through their first eight appearances of a season. Other notable names include Roberto Luongo (13, 2012.13) and Kirk McLean (15, 1991.92).

BROCKSTAR

  • Brock Boeser (13 goals) is currently tied with Sam Reinhart and Nikita Kucherov for second in the league.
  • With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

GO SHORTY

  • After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

  • Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY
  • Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY
  • Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM
  • Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS
  • Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS
  • Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM
  • Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17
  • Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17
  • Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 16
  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 16
  • Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14
  • Jack Studnicka reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14
  • Jack Studnicka placed on for the purpose of assignment, Nov. 13
  • Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17

THREE STARS - NOVEMBER

  • Hughes – 25 pts
  • Miller – 15 pts
  • Demko – 10 pts
  • Boeser – 10 pts
  • Pettersson – 5 pts
  • Mikheyev – 5 pts
  • Suter – 5 pts
  • Garland – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER - Pettersson (15 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection