PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Islanders

LAST GAME PLAYED - Nov 12/23: VAN 5 at MTL 2

Conor Garland opened scoring for the Canucks at 6:15 in the second period... J.T. Miller (3-4-7) and Quinn Hughes (1-6-7) extended their point streaks to four games with assists on the play...Ilya Mikheyev registered a goal three minutes later, Andrei Kuzmenko recorded the lone helper...Dakota Joshua posted the GWG at 17:57 in the second period...Garland recorded an assist on the play...Filip Hronek (0-13-13) extended his point streak to 10 games after registering the secondary helper...Brock Boeser extended the lead with an empty net goal at 18:30 in the third period, Joshua and Tyler Myers posted the assists...Phillip Di Giuseppe recorded another empty net goal a minute later...Miller and Boeser were credited with assists on the play...Boeser (1-1-2), Garland (1-1-2), Miller (0-2-2), Joshua (1-1-2) all had multi-point games and six other Canucks got on the score sheet...Boeser, Garland and Myers all led the team in shots (5)...Noah Juulsen led the team in hits (3)...Casey DeSmith faced 32 shots.

LAST 5 - vs NEW YORK

Feb. 9/23: VAN 6 at NYI 5

at NYI 5 Jan. 3/23: VAN 2 vs NYI 6

Mar. 3/22: VAN 4 at NYI 3

at NYI 3 Feb. 9/22: VAN 3 vs NYI 6

Mar. 10/20: VAN 5 vs NYI 4 (SO)

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Hughes was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Nov. 6/23 after leading the league in points (8) and assists (7) in three games through the week. Hughes (5-18-23) currently ranks 1st in points scored by a defenseman in the 2023.24 season and t-3rd amongst all skaters. He leads the league with a +18 plus/minus rating.

Pettersson was named October’s NHL second star of the month after recording 16 points (5-11-16) through his first nine games of the season. Pettersson (25, 7-18-25) currently ranks 1st for most points in the 2023.24 season.

NON-STOP NOVEMBER

The Canucks recorded their 60th goal of the season on Nov. 11/23 at TOR, marking the second time they have ever reached that mark in 14 games or fewer. They last time they accomplished this feat was in 1983.84 (13 GP).

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, the Canucks set a new franchise record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins (13 GP). The record was previously 14 games set in 2005.06 and 2014.15. They also started the month of November 4-0-0, for the first time since 2010.

The Canucks lead the league in goals/game (4.40) and shooting percentage (15.1%).

With the 6-2 win on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history through 12 games (9-2-1).

On Nov. 6/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home game point streak to six games (5-0-1), matching their longest run to start a season since 2019-20 (4-0-2, 6 GP).

Vancouver (54) has the second most goals recorded by a Canucks team through the first 12 games of a season in franchise history. Only the 1983.84 team had more (59).

HRONEK THE HELPER

Filip Hronek extended his point and assist streak to ten games (0-13-13) with his lone assist on Nov. 12/23 at MTL. He is the 7th defenseman in the past 30 years to complete this feat and the fourth Canuck defenseman with a double-digit point streak.

Hronek became the third player in Canucks franchise history with an assist streak of 10+ games. Other notable names include Daniel Sedin (11 GP 2009.10) and Dallas Kearns (11 GP, 1976.77). He is currently one game shy of tying the Canucks franchise record.

HUGHES' HELPERS

With his lone assist on Nov. 12/23 at MTL, Quinn Hughes recorded his 18th assist of the season through his first 15 games, marking the second time he has accomplished this feat (also 2022.23). Bobby Orr is the only other defenseman to achieve this feat multiple times.

Hughes (18) currently ranks t-1st in the league for most assists this season, he is tied with Elias Pettersson (18).

By collecting four points (1-3-4) on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes owns the record for most 3+ assist efforts by a defenceman within their first 300 games all-time (16, 295 GP). Notable names on the list include Bobby Orr (15) and Paul Coffey (13). He is also the sixth defensemen all-time with four three-point games in the first 12 games of a season.

After posting three assists on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes (21) ranks 2nd in Canucks franchise history for most career regular season or playoff 3+ assist efforts. He trails only Henrik Sedin (38) for most in franchise history.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (230).

PETEY'S PUTTING UP THE POINTS

On Nov. 11/23, Elias Pettersson recorded an assist which extended his point streak to eight-games (5-10-15). Pettersson (7-18-25) currently leads the league in scoring and matched the Canucks franchise record of fastest player to reach 25 points in a season (14 GP). Tony Tanti also completed this feat in 1983.84.

After his three-point outing on Nov. 9/23 at OTT, Pettersson (28) is t-11th with Petri Skriko for most three-point games in Canucks franchise history.

On Nov. 4/23 vs DAL, Elias Pettersson (11) tied the Canucks franchise record for the fewest games needed to score 20 points in a season. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom both accomplished this feat in 1983.84.

TEAMMATES ON A TEAR

The Canucks are the only team in the NHL with more than one player with 20+ points this season: Elias Pettersson (7-18- 25), Quinn Hughes (5-18-23) and J.T. Miller (9-14-23).

On Nov. 9 at OTT, Quinn Hughes (18) and Filip Hronek (16) became one of three defencemen pairs in NHL history to each register 14+ assists through the first 13 games of a season and the first since 1991.92.

Elias Pettersson, Quin Hughes, and J.T. Miller are the first teammate trio with 20 points each in their team's first 13 games of a season since Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jason Spezza did it in 2005.06 for the Ottawa Senators.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, Brock Boeser scored the fastest goal to begin a game this season, it also marked the first time the Canucks have scored inside the first 15 seconds of a road game since Henrik Sedin’s goal on Oct. 24/14 at COL.

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

QUINNSANITY

Quinn Hughes (5-18-23) is t-7th for most points by a defenceman through their first 15 games in NHL history. Bobby Orr paces the list (30 points, 1974.75).

Hughes joins Bobby Orr as the only defencemen with 20 points and a plus/minus rating of +15 or better through the first 12 games of a season. He is the seventh player in NHL history to complete this feat amongst all skaters.

Hughes is ranked t-3rd for fastest defenceman to reach 20 points in a season (12 GP). Only three defensemen have done it faster, Paul Coffey (10 GP, 1988.89), John Carlson (11 GP, 2019.20) and Bobby Orr (11 GP, 1974.75).

On Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season, giving him the most amongst all defencemen this season.

On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, Hughes (1-4-5) set a new career-high for points in a single-game, he tied the single-game franchise record for points by a defenceman, a record also held by Jeff Brown (1994.95). He is the fifth defenceman in the past five years to accomplish this feat and ninth active defenseman to post five points in a contest.

Hughes became one of four players, and the second Canuck, since 1985 with 4+ goals and 10+ assists through the first 10 games of a season. The other players include Morgan Rielly (2018.19), Nick Lidstrom (1997.98), and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

Hughes recorded a three-point period (1-2-3) for the third time in his career on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, matching Brent Sopel and Dennis Kearns for most by a Canucks defenceman.

HISTORIC PETEY

Elias Pettersson (17) owns the record for most assists in their first 13 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Thomas Gradin (16, 1983.84) and Quinn Hughes (16, 2023.24) are other notable names.

After registering three assists on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, Pettersson set the record for most assists through the first 10 games of a season in Canucks franchise history with 14. Thomas Gradin (12), and Quinn Hughes (12) are other notable names on the list.

On October. 31/23 vs NSH, Pettersson (3-0-3) recorded his second career hat trick and became the first player in Canucks history to record 15 or more points before his 10th game of a season multiple times (15 in 2018.19).

After collecting two assists on Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest games into a season needed for a player to reach 10 assists (7 games). Other notable players who accomplished the same feat are Thomas Gradin (1980.81), Jiri Bubla (1983.84) and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

DIALED IN DEMKO

Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov. 4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.

Demko (12) owns the record for fewest goals allowed by a Canucks goalie through their first eight appearances of a season. Other notable names include Roberto Luongo (13, 2012.13) and Kirk McLean (15, 1991.92).

BROCKSTAR

Brock Boeser (11-5-16) currently ranks 2nd in the league for most goals scored in the 2023.24 regular season.

With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

A PERFECT TEN

With the 10-1 win on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, the Canucks scored 10 goals in a game for the eighth time in franchise history.

Vancouver is the only team this season with multiple 8+ goal performances, the third time since the 1992.93 season (1992.93: 6x, 2019.20: 2x) that the Canucks have scored 8+ goals multiple times in a season.

On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, the Canucks matched their second biggest goal differential (+9) in franchise history. The biggest goal differential in franchise history was (+11) in an 11-0 win on Mar. 1/92 vs CGY.

HATS OFF

With Elias Pettersson’s hat trick on Oct. 31/23 vs NSH and Brock Boeser’s 4 goal outing on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks became the first team this season to have multiple players score a hat trick.

MILLER THE MAGNICIENT

J.T. Miller (1-2-3) recorded his sixth three-point period with the Canucks on Oct. 27/23 vs STL. With this feat he tied Henrik Sedin for the fourth most in Canucks history behind Pavel Bure (8), Trevor Linden (8) and Markus Naslund (7).

GO SHORTY

After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jack Studnicka reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jack Studnicka placed on for the purpose of assignment, Nov. 13

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18

Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17

Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17

THREE STARS - NOVEMBER

Hughes – 15 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Miller – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Mikheyev – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER - Pettersson (15pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection