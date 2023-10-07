PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

The Vancouver Canucks host the Calgary Flames in their sixth and final pre-season game at Rogers Arena, Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Canucks are 1-3-1 thus far in preseason play and the Flames are 3-1-1.
Tune In:
You can watch the game live on Sportsnet and listen live on Sportsnet 650 or player.SPORTSNET650.ca, pre-game starts at 6 p.m. with Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar, and Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda will have the call for puck drop.
Lineup
Forwards
Brock Boeser
Conor Garland
J.T. Miller
Nils Höglander
Jack Studnicka
Pius Suter
Phillip Di Giuseppe
Elias Pettersson
Teddy Blueger
Anthony Beauvillier
Dakota Joshua
Nils Aman
Andrei Kuzmenko
Defencemen
Carson Soucy
Filip Hronek
Quinn Hughes
Noah Juulsen
Cole McWard
Tyler Myers
Ian Cole
Christian Wolanin
Goalies
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko