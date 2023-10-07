PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

The Vancouver Canucks host the Calgary Flames in their sixth and final pre-season game at Rogers Arena, Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Canucks are 1-3-1 thus far in preseason play and the Flames are 3-1-1.

Tickets

You can get your tickets here: https://ticket.canucks.com/singlegame

Tune In:

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet and listen live on Sportsnet 650 or player.SPORTSNET650.ca, pre-game starts at 6 p.m. with Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar, and Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda will have the call for puck drop.

Lineup

Forwards

Brock Boeser

Conor Garland

J.T. Miller

Nils Höglander

Jack Studnicka

Pius Suter

Phillip Di Giuseppe

Elias Pettersson

Teddy Blueger

Anthony Beauvillier

Dakota Joshua

Nils Aman

Andrei Kuzmenko

Defencemen

Carson Soucy

Filip Hronek

Quinn Hughes

Noah Juulsen

Cole McWard

Tyler Myers

Ian Cole

Christian Wolanin

Goalies

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko