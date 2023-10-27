PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blues

CANUCKS VS BLUES

TV: Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blues this season: Oct. 27 (home), Jan. 4 (road), Jan. 24 (home).

Vancouver is 78-99-18-6 all-time against St. Louis, including a 45-45-9-3 record at home.

The Canucks are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games against the Blues (1-3-1 in their last five).

Among active skaters, Elias Pettersson (5-12-17, 11 GP) leads the team in career scoring vs St. Louis.

Casey DeSmith posted a 3.37 GAA and .862 SV% in two career games (0-0-0) against the Blues.

In five career games (2-1-2), Thatcher Demko has a 3.14 GAA and .903 SV% all time against St. Louis.

QUICK NUMBERS

Elias Pettersson has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last six games.

Brock Boeser has posted eight points (6-2-8) in his last six games and is currently on a three-game point streak (2-1-3).

J.T. Miller has eight points (2-6-8) in his last six games.

Quinn Hughes has six points (1-5-6) in his last six games.

Thatcher Demko posted a .924 SV% and has a 2.42 GAA in his last four games (2-2-0).

LAST MEETING – MAR. 28/23: VAN 5 at STL 6 (OT)

Quinn Hughes opened the scoring at 6:06 in the first period, assisted by Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller...Andrei Kuzmenko tied the game at 2-2 with his 36th goal of the season at 19:41 in the first, on the power play...Miller posted a multi-point game (0-2-2) with an assist while Elias Pettersson extended his point streak to 13 games with the second assist...Brock Boeser notched a late second period power play goal at 18:28, assisted by Hughes, to bring the Canucks within two goals...Kuzmenko (2-0-2) and Hughes (2-1-3) each tallied their second goals of the game in the third period to send the game to overtime...Boeser (1-2-3) registered three points on the night...Conor Garland and Phillip Di Giuseppe co-led the Canucks in shots on goal (5)...Kyle Burroughs registered a team-high four hits and recorded a fight...Thatcher Demko faced 31 shots.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS