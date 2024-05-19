Playoff Notebook: Rick Tocchet Believes in His Group's Confidence and Self-Belief Ahead of Game Seven

"It’s a game seven. People would kill to be in this situation right now.”

Rick Tocchet said it like it is following game six.

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will play in game seven on Monday night at Rogers Arena.

In a series where no team has won consecutive games, the margins are slim, but the Canucks are confident in sticking to their system and structure that got them to this point.

Let’s hear from the coach, go into the locker room, touch on some stats, and then give ourselves some time to prepare for Monday evening.

From the Coach

Rick Tocchet opened his media availability on Sunday by joking with the media as he said that Thatcher Demko was going to start in net.

After some shocked faces and a chuckle from Tocc, he moved forward in the availability and began by talking about his group needing to be confident in themselves.

“It's all about confidence, believing in what you're doing as an individual and as a team, and then playing.” said Tocchet.” When you get out there you want to be a difference maker and you want the puck. I feel that when we were at our best, in game five, everybody wanted something whether to be a support guy or whether it was to be the guy backing someone [up]. I think we’ve got to get to that attitude, especially in game seven.”

Tocchet spoke about his goaltender Artūrs Šilovs’ ability to remain calm under pressure and how the group believes in him.

"Two weeks ago, it was the same thing, you know, ‘you're in, play the playoff game.’ He dealt with that, and it's no different [in] game seven, same thing, same bright lights, same pressure, and he's dealt with it. He's had a crash course, [and] he did it last summer. He's dialed in.”

He later talked about him, and his coaching staff picking their times to give information or share their knowledge from what it’s like playing in massively important playoff games.

“I find if you [give] too much information, I think it tenses guys. Less is more but the less that we give, obviously has to be some smart stuff don’t get me wrong, but yeah, this isn't the time to be hovering over guys. That's how I feel.”

In the Room

Carson Soucy met with the media after Sunday’s practice.

“We are fighters," said Soucy. “Right from training camp, we came in with a mindset that this year was going to be different. We showed that through the year’s ups and downs, we're going to come back to play. I think it’s going to be really good.”

J.T. Miller spoke to the media about game seven.

“The good thing about game seven is it’s one game, right? So, I think we just have to put all of our energy and focus on that game and obviously there are things we can learn from last night that weren’t good, but we know what works against these guys too. It’s game seven and you have to expect everyone to bring their best,” said Miller.

Artūrs Šilovs talked to the media about playing game seven on home ice.

“Both teams want to win to advance, so, it’s a game of will,” said Šilovs. “We have an advantage getting game seven at home with the crowd like this. I’m sure we are going to be all energized for tomorrow’s game.”

By the Numbers

Through this current series, the Canucks have scored six goals in each period while allowing eight goals against in the first periods, seven in the seconds and five in the thirds.

The Canucks have 251 hits in the series compared to the Oilers’ 195.

Dakota Joshua has 41 hits through the series and leads the NHL playoffs with 66 hits through 12 games.

No pair of players has drawn more penalties than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The duo has drawn a combined 14 minor penalties in the playoffs.

The Canucks have taken an average of four minor penalties a game through the second-round series.

Ian Cole has played in a team-leading eight game sevens in the NHL playoffs. He has averaged 18:01 of ice time and is 4-4 in those game sevens.

Monday’s game will be the 13th game seven in Canucks history. The organization holds a 6-6 record in game sevens.

J.T. Miller has either scored or put up two assists in each of the Canucks’ three wins during the series.

The Canucks have killed off all eight of the penalties they have taken in their previous two games.

Through the series, the Canucks have blocked 104 shots while the Oilers have blocked 71.

Monday’s game seven is set to be a battle that we will all remember. Game time is a bit funky, with the broadcast beginning at 6:00 pm PT on Sportsnet. You can listen to the radio broadcast with the brilliant Brendan Batchelor on the call for Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

Get some rest before you throw on your jersey and get set to cheer loud on the holiday Monday for your Canucks in game seven.