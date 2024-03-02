Pettersson on Vancouver: ‘It’s Always Felt Like Home’

By Lindsey Horsting
Elias Pettersson will be calling Vancouver home for the next eight years.

The Canucks and Pettersson agreed to terms on an eight-year extension with the club worth an average annual value of $11.6 million.

At a Saturday morning press conference, he joked that staying on with the Canucks after the next eight years is part of the deal. He’s always felt comfortable in Vancouver as his second home, and many Swedes in the organization gives it a more familiar feel.

“Fans are very passionate; I also think like it's very similar to Sweden in some way. That's what I realized right away when I got over here. It's always felt like home here and always felt peaceful living here, so non-hockey wise I’ve always been happy living here,” Pettersson said.

He’s been working through the decision with his agents and his family over the last little while and the 25-year-old shared how his support from his parents has been important throughout the process.

“Both parents have probably been nervous throughout this whole journey, contract talks and everything. Talking to them yesterday and just a little emotional with them how big of a decision this is for us.”

He would be a restricted free agent at the end of the season and didn’t feel any rush to re-sign, but in conversations with President Jim Rutherford and General Manager Patrik Allvin, he saw the commitment from the franchise and both sides wanted to get a deal done before the summer.

Allvin and Rutherford have been building their relationship with Pettersson’s agents and since they started with Vancouver. 

“I would say that this is something that that actually started two years ago since I got in here, building the relationship with Elias, showing him the vision. I fully respect that him and his agency here for taking their time, get to know us, get to know what Jim and I are all about. Get a feel for for the team we're trying to build here and also the partnership with Rick Tocchet,” Allvin said.

In making a life decision of this magnitude, Pettersson didn’t want to be hasty. In an interview with Canucks’ Rinkside Reporter Kate Pettersen, he shared the way the team has been playing this season – a record of 38-17-7 at the top of the Western Conference – shows they can be a winning team and is something that he wants to be part of.

“The dream is the Cup obviously, I think we can, and I believe we can do it there and that's why I want to stay here,” Pettersson said.

“I think this season is really showing what we can do. I do believe we have another gear in us, and I believe we can do good things.”

