Patrik Allvin Discusses Nils Höglander’s Contract, Finalizing the Roster, Injury Updates and More Ahead of 2024-25 Season

This past weekend was anything but a break for the Vancouver Canucks’ front office.

The management team worked together to finalize their roster for the 5 pm (ET) Monday deadline ahead of the 2024-25 season.

On top of finalizing the roster, the Canucks made a trade over the weekend – sending Tucker Poolman (20% retained) and a fourth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for 25-year-old, 15th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Erik Brännström.

Brännström is a left-shot defenceman who has played in 266 NHL games over the past six seasons. The dynamic Swede has been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks and will begin the season in the AHL.

“We talked about Brännström within our staff with his ability to move pucks and [be a] power play option,” said Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin about his pro scouts discussing Brännström in the summer when Brännström was a restricted free agent. [Because of] the competition we had and the make-up of the roster [in the summer], we felt there wasn't really a fit there, but he is definitely a guy that our pro scouts, see as an option for us.”

“He cleared waivers here [and that] means we can continue to work with him and hopefully [he can] be a depth option and be [a part] of the younger players growing their game more in Abbotsford.”

To cap off the weekend, the Canucks inked a three-year contract extension late Sunday afternoon with forward Nils Höglander. The deal comes with an average annual salary of $3,000,000 and with next year being when his extension kicks in, Höglander is now signed through the 2027-28 season.

The tenacious winger has played his entire NHL career with the Canucks and is coming off a career-high 24-goal season. The 23-year-old won goal of the year three consecutive seasons in the SHL and won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2020 World Junior Championships.

He debuted with the Canucks in the 2020 season and has 50 goals and 40 assists in his time with Vancouver.

“I think Nils has earned it,” said Allvin about the contract extension. “Going back two years ago, when I was sitting in my office with him and making the hard decision for him to go down to Abbotsford and kind of resetting his game and learning how to play the right way. He wasn't happy about it, but he accepted it, and he trusted the organization, and he got better ever since.”

Early Monday afternoon, the Canucks reclaimed goaltender Jiří Patera through waivers and sent the 25-year-old Czech backstop to the AHL, where he will join Nikita Tolopilo and Ty Young as the three goaltenders currently on the Abbotsford Canucks’ roster.

“I think Boston apologized,” joked Allvin when asked about the waiver situation.

“Jiří told the staff in Abbotsford how much he liked it [there] and how he wanted to be a part of it. We’re excited to continue to work with him. He’s a good goalie and a good depth guy for us.”

Allvin discussed 21-year-old Aatu Räty making the team out of camp and said that though Räty earned every day throughout training camp and the preseason, Allvin also noted that this is not the finish line for Räty and that he needs to continue to compete and evolve.

The GM discussed Thatcher Demko and Dakota Joshua being on non-roster injury reserve this season – beginning with Demko and the goaltending position.

“Thatcher is very committed. He’s been skating almost every day on his own or with the injured guys and he’s doing his rehab,” said Allvin. “At this point, with the luxury of having [Artūrs] Šilovs and [Kevin] Lankinen here, we don’t feel we need to rush Thatcher. I feel that’s important for his long-term health. And also, being around the guys here, he seems to be very upbeat and in good spirits.”

Allvin then confirmed that Dakota Joshua has been skating for a week with skills coach Jason Krog.

“He’s definitely making progress,” said Allvin about Joshua. “It’s been a tough couple of months for him here but being around the guys and being around the team, he’s definitely making progress here.”

To close out, Allvin was asked about expectations for his club, and he mentioned how players are raising the standard and with that, and places higher expectations on the players as individuals.

Allvin likes to know that the details and practice habits are a focus for the group as they look to take the next step.

“It’s something that thrives through the whole organization, and nothing is going to change for us,” said Allvin. “We have a lot of things to prove here every day. And the mindset we created last year, that ‘next game mentality,’ that’s how we want to continue to build here. We just need to find a way to get better every game. We know it’s going to be harder – it's never going to be easier. We’re going to learn and we’re going to continue to push forward.”