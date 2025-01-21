Nicole Jang Expresses Canucks' Vitality and Strength in Lunar New Year Design

Growing up in Vancouver, she recalls the integral role the Canucks played in her life.

“All the family dinners, there was a game playing in the background,” she said. “It’s hard not to get caught up in that energy and excitement; there’s a contagious effect just celebrating their successes.”

She wanted the design to reframe the common perceptions of the snake.

“I think the snake is commonly misunderstood as being a sneaky, conniving character,” Jang explained. “I really wanted to hone in on the positive attributes around the snake that bring in the intelligence, wisdom and intuitive nature.”

Central to the design is the Shou character, prominently displayed on the snake’s face. This Chinese symbol conveys longevity and the promise of a prosperous life. Jang drew its meaning to connect the design to the Canucks’ own journey.

“I chose to focus on the elongated characterization because it reads as vitality and strength and kind of relates back to the Canucks as the team itself and it’s a characteristic they carry forth to their games towards success,” she shared.

The snake’s body features intricate patterns inspired by the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, a landmark in Vancouver that holds deep cultural significance.

“There are just so many beautiful elements – specifically, I was looking at the leaking windows as well as the tiling of the pebbles,” Jang said. “I think the beauty of the leak window is that you can frame it as a larger picture, or you can focus in on one component. The idea of focus and perspective is a beautiful pattern to bring into the snake.”

The snake’s tail incorporates an intersecting lozenge (or rhombus) emblem, a traditional Chinese motif that signifies victory and success. She chose this for the symbolism of the Canucks’ resilience and ambition.

The goal of the design is that it will resonate with fans and players alike.

“I just hope that this is something that they’ll be proud and excited to wear and share with others. It’s something inviting and captures the energy and spirit and athletics and sports,” Jang said.

She also reflected on the broader impact of the design, emphasizing the importance of representation and shared connection.

“It feels definitely overwhelming to know that something as simple as an illustration can impact someone else,” she said. “I do think about those who maybe don’t feel represented in a certain way, they can see the possibility that there is a shared connection and that all of our stories are important.”

The Canucks’ Lunar New Year jersey is more than just a uniform – it's a celebration of culture, community, and the shared passion for hockey that unites Vancouver. With its intricate design and meaningful symbolism, Jang’s creation serves as a reminder of the power of art to bring people together and inspire pride in shared heritage.