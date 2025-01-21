Nicole Jang Expresses Canucks' Vitality and Strength in Lunar New Year Design

NicoleJang
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

As the Vancouver Canucks gear up to celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year, the team has unveiled a jersey design that reflects cultural richness and hockey pride. Created by Vancouver-based designer Nicole Jang, owner of See You Soon Studio, the design welcomes the Year of the Snake for Lunar New Year while honouring elements of Vancouver’s vibrant East Asian cultural heritage.

For Jang, this project was not only an artistic endeavour, but also a personal journey.

Growing up in Vancouver, she recalls the integral role the Canucks played in her life.

“All the family dinners, there was a game playing in the background,” she said. “It’s hard not to get caught up in that energy and excitement; there’s a contagious effect just celebrating their successes.”

She wanted the design to reframe the common perceptions of the snake.

“I think the snake is commonly misunderstood as being a sneaky, conniving character,” Jang explained. “I really wanted to hone in on the positive attributes around the snake that bring in the intelligence, wisdom and intuitive nature.”

Central to the design is the Shou character, prominently displayed on the snake’s face. This Chinese symbol conveys longevity and the promise of a prosperous life. Jang drew its meaning to connect the design to the Canucks’ own journey.

“I chose to focus on the elongated characterization because it reads as vitality and strength and kind of relates back to the Canucks as the team itself and it’s a characteristic they carry forth to their games towards success,” she shared.

The snake’s body features intricate patterns inspired by the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, a landmark in Vancouver that holds deep cultural significance.

“There are just so many beautiful elements – specifically, I was looking at the leaking windows as well as the tiling of the pebbles,” Jang said. “I think the beauty of the leak window is that you can frame it as a larger picture, or you can focus in on one component. The idea of focus and perspective is a beautiful pattern to bring into the snake.”

The snake’s tail incorporates an intersecting lozenge (or rhombus) emblem, a traditional Chinese motif that signifies victory and success. She chose this for the symbolism of the Canucks’ resilience and ambition.

The goal of the design is that it will resonate with fans and players alike.

“I just hope that this is something that they’ll be proud and excited to wear and share with others. It’s something inviting and captures the energy and spirit and athletics and sports,” Jang said.

She also reflected on the broader impact of the design, emphasizing the importance of representation and shared connection.

“It feels definitely overwhelming to know that something as simple as an illustration can impact someone else,” she said. “I do think about those who maybe don’t feel represented in a certain way, they can see the possibility that there is a shared connection and that all of our stories are important.”

The Canucks’ Lunar New Year jersey is more than just a uniform – it's a celebration of culture, community, and the shared passion for hockey that unites Vancouver. With its intricate design and meaningful symbolism, Jang’s creation serves as a reminder of the power of art to bring people together and inspire pride in shared heritage.

News Feed

A Look at the Canucks’ Quarter-Century Teams

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sabres

Tuesday’s Tilt Against Expansion Cousin Sabres Concludes Canucks’ Three-Game Homestand

Abbotsford Canucks Sweep Six-Game Homestand and Elias Pettersson Speaks on AHL All-Star Nod

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin Speaks with Media for Midseason Availability

Canucks to Host Lunar New Year Celebration Honouring the 'Year of the Snake', Presented by TD

LIVE | General Manager Patrik Allvin addresses the media for a midseason media availability.

Hughes Scores Two, Canucks Top Oilers 3-2 

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Oilers

Saturday Night Brings Together Canucks and Oilers for Hockey Night in Canada Showdown

Canucks Dice and Ice Gala Brings Everyone Together for a Great Cause

Building Blue: A Q&A with Canucks Development Coaches Mike Komisarek and Mikael Samuelsson at Halfway Point of Season

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

Canucks Begin Three-Game Homestand with Pacific Division Matchup Against Kings

Dice & Ice Online Auction Now Open with One-of-a-Kind Prizes Available

The Heart Behind the Green Aprons: 50/50 Volunteers Committed to Community Impact

Game Notes: Canucks at Jets

Closing Out the Road Trip with Battle Against Central Division-Leading Jets 