Marcus Pettersson Speaks to Media Following Signing a Six-Year Contract Extension with Canucks

Marcus Pettersson inked a six-year, $33 million contract on Wednesday evening and met with the media on Thursday afternoon to answer questions about his new deal.
Pettersson began by discussing his expectations for the Vancouver Canucks in the future.
"Expectations are high. It's a young, hungry group looking to win every game we can and looking to go far in the playoffs. So, expectations are high. That's kind of my decision with signing with the team too,” he said.
The 28-year-old defenceman’s cap hit will be $5,500,000 through the next six seasons and he has a no-move clause in the first three years followed by a modified no-trade clause in his final three years of the contract.
Away from the rink, Pettersson said that he watched a few Canucks’ games in the playoffs and loved seeing how the city rallied around the team.
“A Canadian market is going to be a little bit new [and different] than I'm used to, but I'm really excited,” said Pettersson. “There are great people in the city, it's a city that really loves its players and rallies around them when the team needs it.”
Pettersson mentioned that it was a big decision to sign with the Canucks for six years after being here for less than a week. He gave credit to the familiarity with management as something that helped him come to a quick decision and sign up for six years with Vancouver.