Lindholm’s OT Goal Lifts Canucks Over Predators, Taking 3-1 Series Lead

Head Coach Rick Tocchet was happy with the win and says there are things that they will want to work on for game five.

“Obviously a great effort by Boeser, [scoring] three goals, and a hell of a play on that overtime [goal] so you’ve got to take the positives, but we’ve got some work to do obviously,” Tocchet said.

“We have to get some guys in the fight here a little bit, but it’s a lot easier to teach and prod and get guys going when you’re winning, so hopefully this is going to bring some juice to some guys."

Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and credited Conor Garland for finding him with the pass that helped him lock up the game.

“When you score one of those, OT winner, it’s always a good feeling,” Lindholm said.

The Canucks had six shots on net in the third period, but Boeser was able to convert on two of those.

“A lot of goals for us and obviously when we’re down two and pull the goalie, he’s there and he knows how to score goals. This is important for us,” Lindholm said.

Artūrs Šilovs stepped in between the pipes as Casey DeSmith was ruled out due to an injury. Šilovs is the third goaltender to get a win this series, stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

Šilovs said he wasn’t nervous at the start of the game and focused on his details and stopping the puck.

“I played in Latvia for my hometown and that was the same atmosphere I would say. It just feels great, you know, either they boo you or they’re for you, it’s always great to play [in that atmosphere],” Šilovs said.

“It was fantastic. Tying the game, didn’t have any shots in overtime, we managed to score on the first shot.”

Game Summary

The Canucks scored on their first shot, Brock Boeser connecting from the left circle off a pass from J.T. Miller.