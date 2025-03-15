Kicking Off a Back-to-Back Weekend at Rogers Arena with Chicago in Town on Saturday Night 

Elias Pettersson has seen an uptick in his game over the recent run of games. The 26-year-old centre has three goals in his last four games and has controlled 57.8% of scoring chances in those outings.

Jake DeBrusk picked up his team-leading 11th power play goal on Wednesday. He has been an essential piece of the power play this season with his work in front of the net.

Blackhawks forward and Vancouver-born Connor Bedard will play at Rogers Arena for the second time in his young NHL career. Last year’s Calder Trophy winner has picked up 17 goals and added 35 assists for 52 points in 66 games played.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Blackhawks are 20-37-9 and have lost the first three games of their current four-game road trip.

They are 8-20-7 on the road this season.

Ryan Donato is the leading goal-scorer on the Hawks. He has 23 goals this season, and 20 have come at even-strength.

Chicago ranks 7th in the league on the power play. They are clicking at 24.8% and Tyler Bertuzzi is the leading goal-scorer (8) on the man-advantage.

Alex Vlasic leads the Blackhawks’ defence corps and is averaging 23:37 of ice time.

Artyom Levshunov, 2024 second-overall pick, is currently on the Blackhawks’ roster and has played in two games this season. The big, right-shot defenceman has boatloads of potential and has averaged over 20 minutes a night in his two NHL games.

The Story: 17 Important Games

With 17 games remaining on the schedule, the Canucks are playing an important game every time they take the ice.

Captain Quinn Hughes spoke to the media following Friday’s practice and discussed where his group is at as they hit the final portion of the season.

“The feeling is good,” said Hughes about the team’s mood ahead of this weekend’s back-to-back games. “This is a big game for us, but the next 17 [games] are all going to be big.”

Hughes mentioned that he gains passion from missing some time due to injury and noted that he is motivated to do what he can to help the Canucks win 10 or 11 of their final 17 games and make the playoffs.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Filip Hronek: 1g-6a-7p

Elias Pettersson: 3g-1a-4p

Nils Höglander: 0g-3a-3p

Teddy Blueger: 2g-0a-2p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game is a 7:00 p.m. PT start, and you can watch it on Hockey Night in Canada or listen along to the radio call with Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.