Kevin Lankinen and Max Sasson on Accountability, Energy, and Finding a Way Forward

The Vancouver Canucks’ room is evolving, and with that growth comes opportunities for young players to step into leadership roles and help shape the identity of the team.

They show up, work hard, and hold each other accountable.

Goaltender, Kevin Lankinen, is a respected veteran in the room and says you can often tell when a group of players is settling in by the energy and the back-and-forth in the group.

“It's fun to be around them. You can tell they're getting more used to the NHL and the lifestyle, and feeling more comfortable in this locker room,” Lankinen said.

“As an older guy, that's what I want to create – a culture where they can be themselves and feel good about who they are and not have to worry about anything else other than playing hockey, because that's when we get the best results from them as well.”

Lankinen remembers what it was like entering the league, joining a veteran-heavy Chicago Blackhawks group. Finding your footing takes time, but the foundation, he says, is treating everyone the same.

“Of course, you don't want to be the loudest guy on first day coming in. You're kind of picking your spots and gluing into the group, but at the same time, it's important that you feel welcomed and respected because it doesn't matter if it's a hockey locker room or whatever environment it is, you perform at your best when you're feeling good,” he said.

Canucks forward Max Sasson says the respect and trust around the room have made a difference. In his first full NHL season, the 25-year-old is feeling more comfortable in Vancouver, growing his game and his voice as he’s been encouraged by veterans to lead in his own way.

“I've had multiple talks with Hroney, Teddy, and Boes,” Sasson said. “Maybe I don't have as much experience as some of them, but they've talked to me about if I have something to say, say it and don't be afraid to speak up. Everyone needs to lead if we're going to turn this thing around."

As part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup team, Sasson understands what it takes to build toward something bigger. Belief in yourself and your teammates is a key ingredient and it grows through shared reps in practices and games. It requires being tight-knit, playing for the guy next to you, and always striving to improve.

There’s a level of accountability, too, and being comfortable pushing each other, knowing it’s coming from the right place.

Sasson says sharing this NHL experience with his Calder Cup teammates has been unique, and even through a tough year, they celebrate each other’s successes.

“For example, Karly and I have played together for the last three-and-a-half years, so it's pretty special to see what a great season he's having. Even playing with D-Petey last year, it’s special to see how far these guys have come,” Sasson said.

“It's great, obviously, seeing so many familiar faces, and the guys that came in this year, Öhgren, Zeev, and Marco, these guys are great pieces too and fit the mould of being a young up-and-coming team."

Never one to shy away from conversation, Sasson has become a connector in the room.

“Max was here last year, he's a great dude, I think he brings a lot of good energy as well,” Lankinen said. “He's great on the ice, but off the ice, he's singing songs in the locker room sometimes and doing a good job getting everyone involved.”

Goaltender Nikita Tolopilo made that clear mid-interview, coming over to dap Sasson up and call him “the best player”, while D-Petey laughed as he passed by, which is the kind of spontaneous moment that says a lot about a room.

Just like on the ice, building chemistry off the ice takes consistency. Those pre- or post-practice or game conversations and chirps start to add up.

“It translates on the ice where everybody's pulling the same rope, then all of a sudden, you see chemistry building, and slowly, the culture takes over,” Lankinen said. “You're seeing the guys doing the right things day after day, and then the younger guys will pick up on that, and then hopefully, over time, they will make it a habit, and we'll get some success through that.”

Even something as simple as the Canucks’ new post-win anthem, “Mama Laudaaa”, shows the group taking another step and coming together.

“It's huge, and that happens organically over time. Somebody put that song on, and then guys are laughing about it, chirping, and all of a sudden, it becomes a winning song,” Lankinen said.

The connection matters as much as the work they put in on the ice, and the balance between professionalism and having fun playing the game is where a winning culture begins.

“Even if the results aren't going our way all the time, we’ve got to make sure we have a culture where we work hard, but we're still having fun,” Lankinen said. “I think those things can go hand in hand, too.”

The habits are forming, the trust is growing, and the leadership is taking shape across the lineup. The team looks to strengthen its foundation and improve their game every day.