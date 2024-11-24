Jake DeBrusk’s 3-point Night Lifts Canucks Over Senators 4-3

GAME RECAP - CDC 16
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks kicked off their six-game road trip with a hard-fought win over the Ottawa Senators.

The Canucks’ first line of Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Keifer Sherwood combined for three goals and seven points. Sherwood had 10 hits to go along with one goal and one assist.

The group pressed on with their “next man up” mentality as everyone stepped up in the absence of J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Thatcher Demko. Quinn Hughes left the game at 7:31 in the first with a game misconduct for boarding Sens’ Josh Norris.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet felt his team handled the pressure of losing Hughes midway through the first period and that they managed the puck well throughout the game.

“That’s a lot to throw at the team and I thought we handled it well,” Tocchet said of losing Hughes mid-game. “I’m proud of the guys. We hung in there and grinded out the win.”

Sherwood felt it was a statement win and while there’s things they want to improve on, he liked how the group responded to adversity. He says his line is having success sticking to the systems and playing structured hockey.

“When you play with world-class players, it’s fun. I think we’re just playing the right way, we’re taking care of the puck, we’re forcing pucks in and getting them back, and then from there, we let their high-end IQ and playmaking take over. I think it’s just predictability, playing north and we’re supporting the puck and making plays from there,” Sherwood said.

Canucks’ forward Max Sasson played his first NHL game and got to take his first NHL solo lap before the game. Sasson joined Abbotsford call-ups Arshdeep Bains and Aatu Räty on the fourth line and he tallied an assist in the contest.

“I really liked his game,” Tocchet said. “To just get called up out of the blue, he seized the moment, so it was nice to see him go out there and contribute for us tonight.”

Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 of 29 shots he faced.

Goals

In the first period on the power play, DeBrusk tipped in Conor Garland’s shot to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

In the second, Senators’ Brady Tkachuk scored on the power play to equalize.

Teddy Blueger scored off the rush off a pass from Sasson, Blueger notching his fourth goal of the season and Sasson tallying his first NHL point.

DeBrusk scored his second goal on a two-on-one with Sherwood that DeBrusk backhanded into the net.

The Canucks took a 3-1 lead going into the second break.

In the third, Sherwood grabbed the go-ahead goal, a rebound from DeBrusk’s shot and sent it to the back of the net with the flick of his wrist.

Ottawa’s Claude Giroux scored on the power play and Tim Stützle scored in the last minute, but the Canucks played tough defence to hold of the Senators and take the game 4-3.

Up Next

The Canucks head to Boston to continue their road trip, taking on the Bruins on Tuesday, November 26th at 4 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks at Senators

Beginning a Six-Game Road Trip with All-Canadian Matchup against Senators

‘We’ve had three games together and it’s been feeling good’: Elias Pettersson Building Chemistry with New Linemates

Building Blue: Tom Willander’s Sophomore Surge at Boston University

Thatcher Demko Speaks Ahead of Canucks’ Six-Game Road Trip

Canucks Forward J.T. Miller to Take Indefinite Leave for Personal Reasons

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Rangers

Wrapping Up the Homestand with Rangers in Town on Tuesday

Rogers Arena to Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game

Nashville Comes to Town for Canucks’ Second Game of Back-to-Back

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators

J.T. Miller’s two-point Night Helps Canucks Top Blackhawks 4-1

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blackhawks

Canucks Aim to Pick Up Home Ice Momentum on Saturday with Blackhawks at Rogers Arena for Hockey Night in Canada

Erik Brännström Has Found Confidence in Himself and Comfort in His Role 

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Islanders

Building Blue: Aku Koskenvuo Discusses Harvard and Finding His Flow State as a Netminder

Elias Pettersson Moves Up in Canucks’ All-Time Points List, Vancouver Beats Calgary 3-1