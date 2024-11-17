J.T. Miller’s two-point Night Helps Canucks Top Blackhawks 4-1

GAME RECAP - CDC
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks got back to their winning ways Saturday night at Rogers Arena, downing the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

Head coach Rick Tocchet saw improvement from the team in tonight’s game and sees it as something for them to build on.

“That power play goal relaxed some of the guys. After that, I liked our game. We’ve obviously got to work on some stuff, but I thought for the most part, guys hung in there, had some possession time. I thought [Danton] Heinen had a really good, strong game for us, guys like that, with the fourth line throughout the game, gave us some juice,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet felt the fourth line (Heinen, Aatu Räty, and Nils Höglander) was a key piece in the win, putting pressure on the Blackhawks.

“Rats had a bunch of hits, I think he was 6-0 in the faceoffs early, that was big. I thought Heinen was good on the walls. Höggy had some good possession time. They all did the right thing in the sense that they were connected. And they had some really good possession time,” Tocchet said.

Elias Pettersson felt it was a good bounce-back game from Thursday night’s loss to the Islanders, and after securing the win tonight they’re looking to make it two in a row tomorrow.

He liked that the group stayed the course in the first and found their game in the middle frame.

“I think we got we got too stale and in the neutral zone we didn't come with speed, when we got the puck deep, they were breaking it out easy, so we had some more speed through neutral zone [in the second period] and that changed a lot for us,” Pettersson said.

A ‘Let’s Go Petey’ chant broke out in the crowd after Pettersson’s tying goal and to hear that from the Canucks faithful made him smile. “Feels good,” Pettersson said.

J.T. Miller’s two-point night included a goal and an assist, making that his 269th assist with the Canucks’ franchise. On Thursday against the Islanders, his assist on Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s goal put him 10th all-time in assists in franchise history.

Artūrs Šilovs notched his first win of the season, stopping 28 of 29 shots he faced.

“He looked good. Especially in the third period, he looked big in the net – made a couple saves where he looked big,” Tocchet said.

Goals

Former Canucks’ forward Ilya Mikheyev got the Blackhawks on the board in the first and Chicago took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the second, Vancouver drew even on the power play, Pettersson’s shot from the goal line into the crease hit Connor Murphy’s skate and made its way into the back of the net.

The Canucks and Blackhawks were knotted 1-1 going into the final frame.

Erik Brännström fired a one-timer from the high left circle to give the Canucks the go-ahead goal, but the Canucks had another couple of goals in the tank before the game was over.

Miller scored his sixth goal of the season on an empty-net goal and Teddy Blueger scored a subsequent empty netter to secure the win for Vancouver 4-1.

Up Next

The Canucks will be back at Rogers Arena tomorrow night for the second game of their first double-header of the season to take on the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blackhawks

Canucks Aim to Pick Up Home Ice Momentum on Saturday with Blackhawks at Rogers Arena for Hockey Night in Canada

Erik Brännström Has Found Confidence in Himself and Comfort in His Role 

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Islanders

Building Blue: Aku Koskenvuo Discusses Harvard and Finding His Flow State as a Netminder

Elias Pettersson Moves Up in Canucks’ All-Time Points List, Vancouver Beats Calgary 3-1

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flames

Second Game of Homestand has Calgary Flames in Town for an All-Canadian Tuesday Night Game

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Oilers

Saturday Presents All-Canadian Matchup with Canucks Hosting Oilers on Hockey Night in Canada

Canucks Trade Forward Daniel Sprong to Seattle

Canucks Complete Golden State Sweep with 4-2 Win Over Los Angeles Kings

Canucks Sports & Entertainment Announce Partnership with Uber Eats

Game Notes: Canucks at Kings

California Road Trip Closes with a Thursday Night Battle in Los Angeles

Building Blue: Riley Patterson Accelerated his Improvement in the Summer and has High Expectations for Second OHL Season

Hughes Reaches 300 Career Assists, Canucks Down Ducks 5-1