‘I’d Be Crazy to Ever Split Those Guys Up’: Tocchet Speaks on Terrific Garland & Joshua Tandem

It’s true that good things come in threes and back in the day, it was the entire line that mattered most in hockey. But now, dynamic duos are more important in the NHL and this season Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua have been cooking.

The pair have provided strong depth for the Canucks while playing with a number of different centremen this year. Through various line iterations, they’ve found ways to score and have been a spark for the Canucks when they’ve needed it.

With two very different styles of play, Head Coach Rick Tocchet feels their individual strengths complement each other – Garland skates around with a vengeance and likes to keep the puck on his stick and Joshua has a keen sense for off-puck movement and is a physical player – plus their ability to read each other makes them a dangerous duo.

“I'd be crazy to ever split those guys up, they've been terrific for us. Whoever you play them with, they've usually tilted the ice or at least been neutral. Very rarely they're on the bad video because they're very good chemistry wise,” Tocchet said.

Their offence as a unit is highlighted by a career season for Joshua with 32 points, 18 goals and 14 assists, despite being out for six weeks with an upper-body injury, while Garland’s up to 45 points (19-26-45).

They have flair and a knack for finding the net, but they play tough on both ends of the ice.

When Joshua and Garland are on the ice together, their goals for percentage at five-on-five is 69.8% — 30 goals for and 13 goals against. A big reason for their high control of the goal share has been how great they are around both creases, creating 137 high-danger chances for and efficiently defending their own net while allowing a paltry 76 high-danger chances against, good for a 64.3% control of HDCF.

“I just think it's a good matchup line for me, not so much even hard matchups, it just slots us well,” Tocchet shared.