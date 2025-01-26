Hughes Doubles Up, Canucks Top Capitals 2-1

GAME RECAP - CDC 25
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1, making it their third consecutive win on Hockey Night in Canada.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said the team was ready from puck drop, and when the Capitals closed the gap to a one-goal game in the last seven minutes, they reiterated the importance of continuing to play up the ice.

“We started on time, I thought we played a little faster, thought our breakouts were better – that was something we worked on yesterday. I thought there was a little bit [more] intensity from everybody. Grinding out that win hopefully gives us confidence,” Tocchet said.

Quinn Hughes had both goals for the Canucks in 26:38 of ice time, and has a pair of multi-goal outings through January, moving within one game of tying the franchise record of multi-goal games held by Mattias Öhlund (7 GP).

The 25-year-old blue liner said being able to close out a game against the top team in the NHL was important and that’s how they need to close games out every night.

“It's massive, just because, how we've been playing, [which is] obviously not good enough. To come out here against a really good team, and play as well as we did, that's really good sign, but also in saying that we’ve got to find a way to bring that consistency,” he said.

Hughes thought the group did a good job of not only containing the Capitals but playing gritty to get the win.

“Especially in the second period there, we really took it to them. We played with a lot of pace, we stuck to our staples. At times we were simple, and we needed to be, and we grinded out a win against a really good team,” Hughes said.

Hughes called Kevin Lankinen’s performance “spectacular” as the netminder stopped the puck in every different way in the first period. He robbed Lars Eller with a quick glove save and while on his back he stopped the puck with his feet and caught it with his glove. He finished the game turning aside 32 of 33 shots he faced.

Elias Pettersson (D-Petey) took his rookie lap in his first NHL game. D-Petey had two hits and one block in 10:37 minutes. With the Abby Canucks this season, Pettersson has tallied one goal and 12 assists through 36 games.

“I'm a really big fan of the kid,” Tocchet said. “How many games he plays, I don't know at this point, but I think he's just going to get better. He's got that swagger. He goes into piles and blows the people up like he's not scared to do that, and he can stop cycles. That's what we need, he's that young defenceman that you could really build off.”

Goals

Hughes cut diagonally through the inside, backhanding the puck past Capitals’ goaltender Charlie Lindgren, giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Hughes lit the lamp in the second period, taking a shot from the point while Pius Suter and Elias Pettersson screened Lindgren to help the Canucks carry a 2-0 lead going into the final intermission.

In the third, Washington forward Pierre-Luc Dubois found the puck in the crease and buried a goal to bring the Capitals within one goal, but the Canucks played tough defence to finish the game, including a key J.T. Miller block in the last minute of play to secure the win.

Up Next

The Canucks head on a three-game road trip, starting in St. Louis for a Monday Night Hockey on Prime game at 4:30 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Capitals

Returning to Rogers Arena for a Saturday Night Matchup with League-Leading Washington Capitals

Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Travel to Edmonton for Pacific Division Matchup on Thursday Night

Building Blue: BC-Born Right-Shot Defenceman Parker Alcos is Working on Developing Pro Habits in Third WHL Season

Nicole Jang Expresses Canucks' Vitality and Strength in Lunar New Year Design

A Look at the Canucks’ Quarter-Century Teams

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sabres

Tuesday’s Tilt Against Expansion Cousin Sabres Concludes Canucks’ Three-Game Homestand

Abbotsford Canucks Sweep Six-Game Homestand and Elias Pettersson Speaks on AHL All-Star Nod

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin Speaks with Media for Midseason Availability

Canucks to Host Lunar New Year Celebration Honouring the 'Year of the Snake', Presented by TD

LIVE | General Manager Patrik Allvin addresses the media for a midseason media availability.

Hughes Scores Two, Canucks Top Oilers 3-2 

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Oilers

Saturday Night Brings Together Canucks and Oilers for Hockey Night in Canada Showdown

Canucks Dice and Ice Gala Brings Everyone Together for a Great Cause

Building Blue: A Q&A with Canucks Development Coaches Mike Komisarek and Mikael Samuelsson at Halfway Point of Season