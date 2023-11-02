News Feed

PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks

Pettersson Notches First Hat Trick At Home For 5-2 Win Over Predators

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Rangers

Demko Earns Shutout, Canucks Blank Blues 5-0

Brocktober Was Built During Summer Offseason Training

Chris Faber to join the Vancouver Canucks as Senior Hockey Writer

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blues

Canucks Looking To Build Off Successful Road Trip

Announcing 2023.24 Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights: Kicking Off The Celebrations with Diwali Night on November 15

Strong Second Locks In Canucks 3-2 Win Over Predators

PREVIEW | Canucks at Predators

Canucks Bounce Back in Florida Over Panthers 5-3 

PREVIEW | Canucks at Panthers

A Step Ahead: Hunter Brzustewicz ‘Feels Good’ With Strong Start

PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning

Mark Friedman Hopes To Help Canucks With ‘Hard-Nosed Game’

Canucks Acquire Friedman and Glover from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Rathbone and Plasek

Hoglander’s Tenacious Approach To Building His Game

By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Nils Hoglander’s goal is to earn the trust of the Canucks coaching staff and his teammates to an extent that he would be relied upon in the lineup.

“Last year I wasn’t a guy that everyone can trust out there. Coaches have to trust my game style, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” Hoglander said.

He’s working on getting there by studying the details in practice and games and being a role player.

“The role I have now on the team is to be a fast player and hard to play against. If I bring that every day, it’s going to help the team. Accept the role and do what you have to do for the team,” he said. 

“It's hard but if I’m really focused on it, I think I can do it.”

Hoglander has two goals and two assists through eight games this season, including a two-point game against the Oilers that started the Canucks 13-day road trip in Edmonton.

On a few occasions, Head Coach Rick Tocchet has mentioned Hoglander has been showing up to play the way the team needs him to. He noted that Hoglander has helped give the team energy to keep the pressure on other team’s top lines.

“We need those guys on the forecheck to keep the puck [and] make the other team defend. The third and fourth line have really done a nice job of doing that. The goals will hopefully come – Nils scored a couple goals, he’s got two goals on the season,” Tocchet said.

In Vancouver’s game against St. Louis, there was a lot of special teams action as the Canucks had four power plays in the first period, which meant Hoglander didn’t see much ice time in the first frame, but he was ready when called upon in the second and third periods.

“When he did play that 10 or 11 minutes, he had the energy and that’s hard to do. I need that energy, that’s what we need when guys get out there, that they can add something, and he was a big part of that second half for us,” he said.

“That’s hard to sit on the bench, your legs are tight. For him to do that I was impressed the way he played the last two periods.”

Hoglander has been in the film room with the Sedins which Tocchet feels is also helping his game. 

“I think Hoglander the last couple games has been really good and I think that’s because of those guys spending some time [with him] in video. You can see it, we’re chipping away at certain guys’ games because of those guys [Henrik and Daniel],” Tocchet said.

The 22-year-old is averaging 10:15 of ice time per game and is being intentional about relentlessly pursuing the puck.

Elias Pettersson jokingly said one of his favourite things about the Canucks game against the Blues was that Hoglander almost got into a fight.

“I appreciate he thought I was going to be in a fight,” Hoglander laughed.

“Everyone knows that I’m not a fighter, but I think I am still a hard player to play against. Being a tough player can also be winning those battles and making it hard for the opponent.” 

He’s seen his hard work pay off thus far and is pushing every day to get better.