Garland Scores OT Winner, Lekkerimäki Nets Two as Canucks Beat Oilers 3-2 in Preseason Finale

The Vancouver Canucks rallied in the third period, forcing overtime and Conor Garland came up the OT hero with a poetic goal to lift the team over the Edmonton Oilers 3-2.

Canucks’ Head Coach Adam Foote said it felt like a regular-season game, and liked how the team executed the adjustments they made throughout the game. Their three-on-three play was another thing he was proud of against the Oilers.

“We were able to be more patient in our strikes and recognize to bring it back and maybe tire them out a little bit. You put Garly in a good spot, and he's so slick that if you tire them out a little bit, he's going to find those cracks. It worked, so it was good,” Foote said.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored both goals in regulation, and he focused on playing relaxed and playing his game.

“He knows how to take ice back and defend, reading the rush. He knows when to wedge it, be more safe, or get into a guy. He's got a very deceptive shot, almost like you saw the first one he had that pause, and that's a goal- scorers goal,” Foote said.

Thatcher Demko turned aside 25 of 27 shots he faced, saying the team has adapted well to the new systems implemented this season.

“I thought we played with confidence, played our game, didn't sit around waiting to see what they were going to do. So, it's really encouraging,” Demko said.

“I thought our D-core was really good tonight. We’ve got a lot of young guys that have stepped up and played really well in the camp here, and credit to the veteran guys kind of showing them the way and setting the standard.”

Goals

Jonathan Lekkerimäki broke the scoring open from the top of the slot off a pass from Braeden Cootes to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.