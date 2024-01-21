Garland’s Three-Point Night Help Canucks Beat Maple Leafs 6-4

Garland
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The game was back-and-forth, but a couple of late power play goals sealed the victory for Vancouver.

Canucks’ Head Coach Rick Tocchet said he liked how his team attacked the net on the power play, hoping they continue that kind of work with the man advantage.

“In the third period the power play was big and I thought a key moment after Marner made that great short-handed goal. I liked the calmness of Millsy, they said ‘okay, we got it, we got it,’ and they got it," Tocchet shared. “There wasn't a lot of panic, so I give them a lot of credit for not getting pissed off, and then getting frustrated.”

For the Canucks, number 21 did something for them, earning himself a new career-high 14 goals on the season. Nils Höglander scored the first two goals, and only 46 games through the season there’s plenty of runway left for the 23-year-old to build on that stat.

“Hoggy, that second goal, what a shot. He’s spent a lot of time in the video room and he's working at practice a lot and you can see it's paying off for him. That's what I love, is that he's getting rewarded for his hard work,” Tocchet said.

The third line, or second line, or no name line was back at it again, Conor Garland finished the night with three points, two goals and an assist. 

“They’re a system line, they're in spots that we want them to be at, and they're getting rewarded. Conor Garland, he was terrific tonight again, he's had a hell of a year for us. Really proud of that guy from start of the year, he's done a great job,” Tocchet said.

Garland gave the Canucks a lead going into the second intermission due to strong forecheck work by his linemates and himself, happy to do whatever it takes to contribute to the team.

“We needed a goal there so I'm glad we provided it, but winning is most important we’re on a pretty good stretch here,” Garland said. “We got three games until the break, so we're like tonight we're just trying to empty the tank until the break comes.”

“We would love to have it end 3-0, but fans knew what they came for — two high-offence teams going at it. It was a fun game to be a part of, and obviously a lot more fun when you come on top.”

Game Recap

Höglander started things off with back-to-back goals, batting in a rebound for the first and teeing off from the left faceoff circle for the second. Garland dug the puck out of the corner and Nils Åman made a quick pass to Höglander to set himself up for the shot, the Canucks taking a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second, the Maple Leafs scored a trio of goals to even the score. William Nylander stopped the bleeding for the Maple Leafs, scoring his first goal from just inside the blue line.

Jake McCabe scored the Leafs’ second goal off a pass from Mitch Marner and Nylander scored his second of the night, this time from the right circle.

Garland got his own rebound stretching the length of the crease snapping it in for his second of the night, sending the Canucks up 4-3 into the last break.

In the third, Marner equalized on a shorthanded breakaway goal, but back-to-back power play goals for the Canucks had them re-gain the lead. 

J.T. Miller deflected Quinn Hughes’ shot past Martin Jones to put them up 5-4 and Elias Pettersson scored his 25th goal of the season redirecting Miller’s shot to give the Canucks a two-goal lead and the 6-4 win.

“I think the most important thing is our power play responding after giving one up. A lot a lot of guys could have folded there but for them to go out and bury two says a lot about what type of players they are. Those are some big-time goals but those guys,” Garland said.

Next up for the Canucks are the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena Monday, January 22nd at 7 p.m. PT.

