Garland’s Three-Point Night Help Canucks Beat Maple Leafs 6-4

The game was back-and-forth, but a couple of late power play goals sealed the victory for Vancouver.

Canucks’ Head Coach Rick Tocchet said he liked how his team attacked the net on the power play, hoping they continue that kind of work with the man advantage.

“In the third period the power play was big and I thought a key moment after Marner made that great short-handed goal. I liked the calmness of Millsy, they said ‘okay, we got it, we got it,’ and they got it," Tocchet shared. “There wasn't a lot of panic, so I give them a lot of credit for not getting pissed off, and then getting frustrated.”

For the Canucks, number 21 did something for them, earning himself a new career-high 14 goals on the season. Nils Höglander scored the first two goals, and only 46 games through the season there’s plenty of runway left for the 23-year-old to build on that stat.

“Hoggy, that second goal, what a shot. He’s spent a lot of time in the video room and he's working at practice a lot and you can see it's paying off for him. That's what I love, is that he's getting rewarded for his hard work,” Tocchet said.