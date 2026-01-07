Building Blue: Riley Patterson is the OHL’s Player of the Month for December

They say that the third time is the charm, and that popular idiom is often found faithful in the Ontario Hockey League, where we see 2024 fourth-round pick Riley Patterson off to a tremendous start with his new team, the Niagara IceDogs.
The 19-year-old forward has made the move from the wing to playing centre and is building on his success from his previous two OHL seasons.
Patterson is fresh off being named the OHL’s player of the month for December. He picked up nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points in 11 games, and his IceDogs reeled off a 7-4-0 record in the final month of the calendar year.