Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sharks

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 21/24: VAN 4 vs OTT 5 (OT)

Claude Giroux opened the scoring for Ottawa before Shane Pinto doubled the lead…Brock Boeser got Vancouver on the board with just under two minutes remaining in the first…Quinn Hughes and Phillip Di Giuseppe had the assists…Hughes scored his eight of the campaign to tie the game at two with 18 seconds left in the first…Conor Garland and J.T. Miller had the helpers…Pinto got his second of the game at 4:24 of the second…Jake DeBrusk evened the game again at 13:36 of the second…Hughes and Tyler Myers were credited with the assists…Josh Norris gave Ottawa the lead before the end of the second…Boeser tied the game with just under five minutes remaining in regulation…Di Giuseppe and Pius Suter had the assists…Jake Sanderson scored the overtime winner 15 seconds into the extra frame…Hughes had a game-high five shots…Dakota Joshua had five hits…Derek Forbort blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves.

LAST 5 – vs SAN JOSE

Nov. 2/24: VAN 3 at SJS 2

at SJS 2 Dec. 23/23: VAN 7 vs SJS 4

vs SJS 4 Nov. 25/23: VAN 3 at SJS 4

Nov. 20/23: VAN 3 vs SJS 1

vs SJS 1 Nov. 2/23: VAN 10 at SJS 1

QUINN-TASTIC

Scoring a goal and adding two assists on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Quinn Hughes tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne.

tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne. Recording two assists on Dec. 18/24 at UTA, Quinn Hughes reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch.

reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch. With an assist on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Quinn Hughes now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history.

now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history. Recording two assists on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Quinn Hughes now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points.

now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points. Scoring his seventh goal of the season on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history.

now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history. Putting home the 50th goal of his career on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances.

became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances. With two assists on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes reached the 30-point mark in just his 25th game, the second-fewest number of games to do so in franchise history, trailing only himself (19 games, 2023.24).

reached the 30-point mark in just his 25th game, the second-fewest number of games to do so in franchise history, trailing only himself (19 games, 2023.24). Chipping in with two assists on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes joined Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon as the only players with 100 or more assists since the start of the 2023.24 season.

joined Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon as the only players with 100 or more assists since the start of the 2023.24 season. Recording a league-leading nine points (1-8-9) in four games from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, Quinn Hughes was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. With three assists on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Quinn Hughes passed Alex Edler for the most assists by a defenceman in franchise history (313).

passed Alex Edler for the most assists by a defenceman in franchise history (313). By recording three assists on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Quinn Hughes passed Roman Josi for the second-most three-point games by a defenceman since the start of the 2019.20 season (30, now 31). Cale Makar tops the list (33).

passed Roman Josi for the second-most three-point games by a defenceman since the start of the 2019.20 season (30, now 31). Cale Makar tops the list (33). Opening the scoring just 34 seconds into the game on Nov. 19/24 vs NYR, Quinn Hughes tied Jyrki Lumme and Dan Hamhuis for the fourth-fastest goal by a defenceman to open a game in franchise history.

BOES-T IN CLASS

With his two-goal performance on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games.

became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games. By scoring the game-tying goal with 4:50 remaining in regulation on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8).

tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8). Scoring a goal in his 500th career game on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Brock Boeser became the 14th player in Canucks history to score a goal in his 500th career game.

became the 14th player in Canucks history to score a goal in his 500th career game. Recording a goal and an assist on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser reached the 400-point mark in his career, becoming the 15th player in Canucks history to record at least 400 points with the franchise. He also became the 10th player from the 2015 draft class to hit the milestone.

JAKE ‘N BAKE

Thanks to a goal on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Jake DeBrusk now has 15 goals since November 2, tied for the second-most in the NHL.

now has 15 goals since November 2, tied for the second-most in the NHL. With a goal on Dec. 3/24 at MIN, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 road goals this season, tied with four other players for the fourth-most in the NHL.

now has 11 road goals this season, tied with four other players for the fourth-most in the NHL. Recording his second career hat-trick on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Jake DeBrusk became the eighth player in Canucks history to finish a regular-season hat-trick with an overtime goal.

became the eighth player in Canucks history to finish a regular-season hat-trick with an overtime goal. Returning to Boston on Nov. 26/24 for the first time since signing with Vancouver on July 1, Jake DeBrusk continued his strong play on the road, scoring in his fifth-consecutive road contest, helping the Canucks to improve to 5-0-0 on the road when he scores (now 6-0-0 after scoring on Nov. 29/24 at BUF).

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING