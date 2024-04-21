Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators - Round 1 Game 1

LAST GAME PLAYED – APR. 18/24: VAN 2 at WPG 4
Conor Garland opened scoring for the game with his 20th goal of the season at 5:22 in the first period…the goal went unassisted…Winnipeg scored two straight…Elias Lindholm scored a goal on the powerplay at 17:11 in the second period to tie the game…Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland were credited with the assists…The Jets answered back with two more goals…Ilya Mikheyev and Lindolm led the team in shots (3)…Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov led the team in hits (4).
LAST 5 – vs NASHVILLE
- Dec. 19/23: VAN 5 at NSH 2
- Oct. 31/23: VAN 5 vs NSH 2
- Oct. 24/23: VAN 3 at NSH 2
- Mar. 6/23: VAN 4 vs NSH 3 (SO)
- Feb. 21/23: VAN 4 at NSH 5 (SO)
QUINNSANITY
- After recording 92 points (17-75-92) during the 2023.24 regular season, Quinn Hughes broke his own record for the most points recorded in a season by a defenceman in franchise history. His previous best was set last season with 76 points (7-69-76).
- Recording his 75th assist of the season on Apr. 18/24 at WPG, Quinn Hughes tied Henrik Sedin for the second-most assists in a single season in franchise history. Sedin holds the all-time season-season record with 83 in 2009.10.
- With 204 assists since the beginning of the 2021.22 season, Quinn Hughes is now one of three defencemen all-time to record at least 200 assists in a three-season span, joining Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.
- Since the beginning of the 2019.20 season, Quinn Hughes has recorded the most assists among NHL defencemen (287).
- Picking up three assists on Apr. 10/24 vs ARI, Quinn Hughes became the first defenceman in franchise history to reach the 90-point plateau.
- Recording two assists Feb. 19/24 at MIN, Quinn Hughes reached 55 assists on the season, reaching that mark for the third time in his career. In doing so, he became the fifth defenceman in NHL history with at least three seasons of 55+ assists before their 25th birthday.
- With 22 points (5-17-22) in the month of November, Quinn Hughes set the Canucks franchise record for points in a calendar month by a defenceman.
- After recording two assists on Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Quinn Hughes set the franchise record for fewest games to reach 20 assists (16 games).
IT'S MILLER TIME
- Scoring a power play goal on Mar. 23/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller registered his 90th point of the season in 2023.24. This is the second time in his Canucks career he has scored 90 or more points, becoming the fourth player in franchise history with as many such seasons.
- Playing in his 350th career game in a Canucks uniform on Mar. 13/24 vs COL, J.T. Miller (386 points) ranks second in franchise history for the most points in a player’s first 350 games with the franchise. Pavel Bure (392) tops the list.
- Scoring the overtime winner Mar. 5/24 at LAK, J.T. Miller tied Brendan Morrison for second place on the Canucks’ all-time overtime goals list with nine, trailing only Daniel Sedin (16).
- Recording his 30th goal of the season on Feb. 27/24, J.T. Miller recorded his third season of 30+ goals and 50+ assists with the franchise, passing Markus Naslund and Daniel Sedin for the most such seasons in franchise history.
VENI, VIDI, PETEY
- Tying the game with his 30th of the season on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Elias Pettersson became the first player from the 2017 draft class to record three 30+ goal seasons.
- Recording four straight game winning goals from Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 11/24, Elias Pettersson became the first player in NHL history to record the game winning goal in four straight road games. He also became the third player in NHL history to record four straight game winning goals overall, joining Newsy Lalonde (1920.21) and Daniel Alfredsson (2006.07).
DIALED IN DEMKO
- Securing the win in his first game back from injury and saving 39 shots on Apr. 16/24 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko recorded his 35th win of the season and currently ranks t-5th for most wins in a single season. He is tied with Roberto Luongo.
- Thatcher Demko (40 GP) owns the franchise record for fewest games played need to reach 30 wins in a season.
- Thatcher Demko owns the franchise record for most wins in a non-overlapping 20 game stretch. He recorded 17 wins in his last 20 games lasting from Dec. 923 – Feb. 13/24.
- With a career-long nine-game winning streak from Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24, Thatcher Demko tied Dan Cloutier for the longest win streak in franchise history.
- Recording his fifth shutout of the season on Jan. 22/24 vs CHI, Thatcher Demko (34 GP) became the fastest goalie in franchise history to record 25 wins in a season, surpassing Ryan Miller (39 GP in 2014.15).
- Allowing only 12 goals through his first eight starts of the season, Thatcher Demko set the franchise record for fewest goals allowed by a goaltender through their first eight appearances in a season.
GOOD, BETTER, BOES-T
- Scoring a hat trick on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser became the eighth player in franchise history to record at least three hat tricks in a single season, and the first since Ryan Kesler in 2010.11.
VANCITY RECORDS
- The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (73 points) own the franchise record for most standing points recorded through 50 games of a season. The previous record was held by the 2010.11 Canucks, who had 71 points through 50 games.
- Leading the NHL standings with 49 points on Dec. 25/23, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks became the first Canadian team to lead the league at the time of the holiday break since the Ottawa Senators in 2005.06.
PACIFIC COAST CLINCH
- By defeating the Calgary Flames for their 50th win of the season on Apr. 16/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks clinched the Pacific Division for the first time in franchise history. This was the team’s 11th division title overall, as well as the franchise’s third season with at least 50 wins.
- Saturday, March 30 saw the Vancouver Canucks become the third Western Conference and first Canadian team to clinch a spot in the 2023.24 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
7TH HEAVEN
- The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks are the first team in franchise history to send six players and a coach to the NHL All-Star Game, with the previous best being three players and a coach during the 2002.03 and 2010.11 seasons. They are also the first team since 1988 to send at least that many representatives.
EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM
- The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks have the best first period goal differential in the NHL this season (+38). This is a new single-season franchise record, surpassing the previous record of +35, set by the 2011.12 Canucks.
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK
- With Brock Boeser scoring his 40th goal of the season and J.T. Miller recording his 100th point of the season on Apr. 8/24 vs VGK, they became the first set of teammates to reach those milestones in the same game in franchise history.
- J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson both recorded 80 points in fewer than 70 games this season. They joined Daniel and Henrik Sedin as the only teammates in franchise history to accomplish this feat.
- After Quinn Hughes recorded an assist to reach the 70-point mark on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Elias Pettersson became the first trio of teammates in Canucks franchise history to each have 70 points within their first 60 games played in a season.
- J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson became the fastest Canucks duo to record 60 points in a season, doing so in 46 games, passing the mark set by Daniel and Henrik Sedin (48 games) in 2009.10.
- J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Brock Boeser became the first quartet in NHL history to each register 25 pints through the season’s first 23 games.
- Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek each recorded point streaks of 11 games this season, making the Canucks the first team in NHL history to have two different defencemen achieve a point streak of at least 11 games in the same season.
CALL 1-800-LIFE-LINE
- During a 30-game stretch from Dec. 2/23 – Feb. 13/24, the Life Line (Dakota Joshua, Teddy Blueger, Conor Garland) recorded 60 points (23-37-60). In this stretch, Joshua had 20 points (10-10-20), Blueger had 20 points (4-16-20), and Garland had 20 points (9-11-20). The Canucks had a record of 21-4-5 over this stretch.
TEAM AWARDS
J.T. Miller: Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player”
Quinn Hughes: Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman”
J.T. Miller: Pavel Bure Award – “Most Exciting Player” & Leading Scorer
Dakota Joshua: Fred J. Hume Award – “Unsung Hero”
Elias Pettersson: Three Stars Award
Quinn Hughes: Daniel and Henrik Sedin Award – “Community Leadership”
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Vasily Podkolzin agreed to terms on a two-year contract, Apr. 18
- Thatcher Demko activated from LTIR, Apr. 16
- Arturs Silovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Apr. 16
- Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Apr. 4
- Sawyer Mynio assigned to Abbotsford from Seattle (WHL), Mar. 31
- Ty Mueller signed to a three-year entry-level contract, Mar. 30
- Dakota Joshua activated from LTIR, Mar. 28
- Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 27
- Thatcher Demko retroactively placed on LTIR, Mar. 27
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki assigned to Abbotsford from Orebro, Mar. 25
- Christian Felton signed to a one-year entry-level contract, Mar. 14
- D Elias Pettersson assigned to Abbotsford from Orebro, Mar. 13
- Arturs Silovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 12
- Dakota Joshua retroactively placed on LTIR, Mar. 12
- Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 9
- Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 8
- Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7
- Guillaume Brisebois activated from LTIR and assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6
- Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6
- Carson Soucy activated from LTIR, Mar. 5
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers, Mar. 5
- Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 4
- Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2
- Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2
- Elias Pettersson agreed to terms on an eight-year contract, Mar. 2
- Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 1
THE LAST TIME… (REGULAR SEASON)
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 8/24 vs VGK
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL
2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS (REGULAR SEASON)
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 10, Feb. 19/24 at MIN
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 7, Feb. 19/24 at MIN, 3rd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 7x, Latest Mar. 9/24 vs WPG
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 4, Feb. 19/24 at MIN
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Apr. 16/24 vs CGY
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS
- Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI
- Most Shots, Period: 20, 2x, Latest Apr. 6/24 at LAK, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
- Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT
- Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 13/24 vs COL
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 7, Feb. 27/24 vs PIT
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, 2x, Latest Mar. 21/24 vs MTL
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1st period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 5/24 at LAK
- Most Hits, Game: 52, Jan. 20/24 vs TOR
- Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
- Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Feb. 29/24 vs LAK
- Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24
- Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24
- Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24
- Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24
VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN… (REGULAR SEASON)
- Score 4+ Goals: 32-2-0
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 18-21-9
- Allow 4+ Goals: 4-17-7
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 46-6-2
- Scoring First: 38-11-4
- Allowing First Goal: 12-12-5
- On 0 Days Rest: 5-3-1
- On 1 Day Rest: 28-14-6
- On 2 Days Rest: 14-5-1
- On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-1
- Score a PPG: 27-8-5
- Give up a PPG: 18-13-6
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 38-13-7
- Less than 25 shots: 12-10-2
THREE STARS – APRIL (PLAYOFFS)
APRIL WINNER (REGULAR SEASON) – Garland, Hughes (10 pts)
MARCH WINNER – Hughes (30 pts)
FEBRUARY WINNER – Miller (25 pts)
JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)
DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)
NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection