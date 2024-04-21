Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators - Round 1 Game 1

CANUCKS VS PREDATORS – ROUND 1 GAME 1

TV: Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, CBC, Bally Sports South, ESPN

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second meeting between the Canucks and Predators in the playoffs. The previous matchup was played in 2010.11 when the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators in six games.

Vancouver swept their season series against Nashville: Oct. 24 (road, 3-2 W), Oct. 31 (home, 5-2 W) and Dec. 19 (road, 5-2 W).

The Canucks are 49-28-2-7 all-time against the Predators, including a 25-13-1-3 record on home ice.

Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games against Nashville (4-0-1 in their last 5).

Nikita Zadorov leads all active Vancouver skaters in scoring against Nashville in the playoffs with three points (1-2-3) in 6 postseason games.

Ian Cole (0-2-2) has two points in six postseason games against the Predators.

In seven postseason games, Tyler Myers (1-1-2) has two points against Nashville.

Conor Garland (1-0-1) has played 4 postseason games against the Predators.

In two games this season (2-0-0), Thatcher Demko has a 2.00 GAA and .915 save percentage versus Nashville.

Casey DeSmith is 1-0-0 against the Predators this season with a 2.00 GAA and a .929 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes recorded 92 points overall this season (17-75-92). He ranked 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen and 4th for assists amongst all skaters. Hughes (+38) also ranked 4th in the league in +/-.

Brock Boeser ranked t-5th for most goals by a right winger this season.

J.T. Miller recorded 103 points overall this season (37-66-103). He ranked t-9th for most points in the season.

The Vancouver Canucks ranked t-6th in the league this season and clinched the Pacific Division. The Canucks had the most wins (42) when leading after two periods, opened the scoring 53 times this season (led the NHL), and had the most wins when scoring first (38).

LAST MEETING – DEC. 19/23: VAN 5 at NSH 2

Elias Pettersson opened scoring for the game at 16:38 in the first period…Ilya Mikheyev and Pius Suter were credited with assists on the play…Nils Åman recorded his first goal of the season 31 seconds later in the first period, unassisted…The two goals were the fastest two goals by the Canucks this season…Nils Höglander would score his 10th goal of the season and 4th GWG of his career at 14:38 in the second period…Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek were credited with assists…Suter netted his 5th goal of the season 46 seconds later, Mikheyev and Pettersson registered the assists…Teddy Blueger extended the lead with a goal at 1:16 in the third period…Hughes recorded the lone helper…Casey DeSmith saved 26 shots and received first star honours…Suter (1-1-2), Pettersson (1-1-2), Hughes (0-2-2), and Mikheyev (0-2-2) all recorded multi-point games while four other Canucks got on the scoresheet…Pettersson led the team in shots (6)…Dakota Joshua led the team in hits (4)…Ian Cole matched the Canucks season high for blocked shots (6).

