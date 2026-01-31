Game Notes: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 25/26: VAN 2 vs ANA 0
Drew O’Connor opened the scoring with 9:42 left in the third period…Jake DeBrusk had the lone helper…Teddy Blueger scored a shorthanded empty net goal with 28 seconds remaining…Filip Hronek was credited with the only assist…DeBrusk had six shots…Marcus Pettersson, Aatu Räty, and David Kämpf each had two hits…Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland each blocked three shots…Nikita Tolopilo made 32 saves…Kevin Lankinen made one save.
LAST 5 – vs TORONTO
- Jan. 10/26: VAN 0 at TOR 5
- Feb. 8/25: VAN 2 vs TOR 1
- Jan. 11/25: VAN 3 at TOR 0
- Jan. 20/24: VAN 6 vs TOR 4
- Nov. 11/23: VAN 2 at TOR 5
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 15 times on January 31 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 9-4-1-1.
- This includes a 5-1-1-1 record at home.
- The Canucks last home game on January 31 came in 2012, a 3-2 OTW against the Chicago Blackhawks.
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK
- Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history.
- This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.
FIL FOR 200
- Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.
MOVIN’ ON UP
- Posting two assists on Jan. 27/26 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (291, now 292).
- With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Jan. 25/26 vs PIT, Elias Pettersson tied Dennis Kearns for ninth on the Canucks all-time assist list (290).
- Recording an assist on Drew O’Connor’s second period goal on Jan. 21/26 vs WSH, Brock Boeser posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list.
- Scoring his 75th career power play goal on Jan. 15/26 at CBJ, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history.
- With his third period goal on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198).
- Upon reaching the Top 10 in goals for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson became the sixth player in franchise history to Top 10 in goals, assists, and points, joining Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, Trevor Linden, and Stan Smyl.
- Suiting up for his 598th career game on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Brock Boeser passed Kevin Bieksa for 16th on the Canucks all-time games played list.
DOC’S ON THE CASE
- With an assist on Teddy Blueger’s shorthanded tally on Jan. 23/25 vs NJD, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded points this season, tied for fifth in the league.
- Scoring his second shorthanded goal of the season on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Drew O’Connor is now tied for the fifth-most shorthanded goals in the league this season (now t-9th as of Jan. 29/26).
“HEY EVERYONE, CZECH OUT FIL!”
- 19/26 vs NYI saw Filip Hronek appear in his 500th career game. His 266 points (43-223-266) rank as the third-most by a Czech defenceman through their first 500 career games, only trailing Marek Zidlicky (282) and Tomas Kaberle (269).
RARE COMPANY
- Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks.
- Boeser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.
JAKE THE SNAKE
- Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Jan. 8/26 at DET, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the third-most in the NHL.
- Amongst players with at least 10 goals this season, DeBrusk has the highest percentage of goals coming with the man advantage (91.7%).
- DeBrusk’s 25 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank t-4th in the NHL over that span.
OLYMPICS COME RINGING
- On January 13, 2026, Canucks prospect Anri Ravinskis was named as an injury replacement for Team Latvia and will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- January 6, 2026, saw Filip Hronek and David Kämpf both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- On January 2, 2026, Elias Pettersson (Sweden) and Kevin Lankinen (Finland) were named to their respective country’s Olympic rosters, the first such nomination for each player. They join Teddy Blueger (Latvia) and Lukas Reichel (Germany) as members of the Canucks organization named to 2026 Olympic rosters.
THE FINNISHER
- Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history.
- Lankinen has now stopped 48 of 54 shootout shots (.889 save percentage), improving his record to 10-4 in shootouts as a result of Vancouver’s 3-2 SOW on December 29, 2025.
MARCO GOALO
- Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Marco Rossi registered the 50th goal of his career. He joins former Canucks Thomas Vanek and Michael Grabner, as well as Michael Raffl, as the only Austrian players in NHL history to hit the mark.
EP500
- Having played in his 500th career game on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson became the 29th player to play 500 games with the Canucks franchise.
- Pettersson’s 479 points (193-286-479) in those 500 games are the most by a Canucks player in their first 500 career games with the franchise.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 26
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 26
- Zeev Buium placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 25, Jan. 26
- Brock Boeser placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 25, Jan. 26
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 24
- Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 24
- Josh Bloom assigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Jan. 24
- Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 23
- Teddy Blueger activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 21
- Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 21
- Cole Clayton, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick acquired from San Jose in exchange for Kiefer Sherwood, Jan. 19
- Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 18
- D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 18
- Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 18
- Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 18
- Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Jan. 12
- Thatcher Demko placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 10, Jan. 11
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 11
- Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 11
- D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 11
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 19/26 vs NYI
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/26 vs WSH
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Jan. 27/26 vs SJS
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 27/26 vs SJS
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 25/26 vs PIT
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Jan. 17/26 vs EDM
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF
- Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, 2x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
- Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI
- Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 3x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-30-4
- Allow 4+ Goals: 2-23-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 16-8-3
- Scoring First: 9-10-1
- Allowing First Goal: 9-21-4
- On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-3
- On 1 Day Rest: 8-21-0
- On 2 Days Rest: 5-6-2
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0
- Score a PPG: 11-11-4
- Give up a PPG: 11-18-4
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-22-2
- Less than 25 shots: 8-9-3
THREE STARS – JANUARY
- Lankinen (10 pts)
- DeBrusk (10 pts)
- Tolopilo (5 pts)
- Pettersson (5 pts)
- O’Connor (5 pts)
- Buium (5 pts)
- Boeser (5 pts)
- Hronek (5 pts)
- Kane (5 pts)
DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)
NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Monday, February 2: Vancouver at Utah, 6:30pm PT
- Wednesday, February 4: Vancouver at Vegas, 7:00pm PT
- Wednesday, February 25: Vancouver vs Winnipeg, 7:00pm PT
- Saturday, February 28: Vancouver at Seattle, 7:00pm PT
- Monday, March 2: Vancouver vs Dallas, 7:00pm PT.