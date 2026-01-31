Game Notes: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

CANUCKS VS MAPLE LEAFS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Maple Leafs this season: Jan. 10 (road, 5-0 L) and Jan. 31 (home).

Vancouver is 75-66-22-3 all-time against Toronto, including a 47-24-11-2 record at home

The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games against the Maple Leafs (3-2-0 in their last five).

Tyler Myers leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Toronto with 20 points (4-16-20) in 53 career games.

In 28 career games against the Maple Leafs, Evander Kane has 16 points (12-4-16).

Elias Pettersson has 11 points (3-8-11) in 15 career games against Toronto.

In 16 career games against the Maple Leafs, Filip Hronek has 11 points (4-7-11).

Kevin Lankinen is 2-3-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and one shutout in seven career games against Toronto.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Maple Leafs in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Drew O’Connor ranks t-9th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).

In his last five games, Jake DeBrusk has six points (1-5-6).

Elias Pettersson has four points (0-4-4) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 10/26: VAN 0 at TOR 5

Matias Maccelli opened the scoring 8:03 into the first…Max Domi doubled Toronto’s lead 8:28 later…William Nylander added a third with 20 seconds remaining in the opening frame…John Tavares added another with just under seven minutes remaining in the second…Nick Robertson added another with 14 seconds remaining in regulation…Drew O’Connor, Marcus Pettersson, and Evander Kane each had three shots…Kiefer Sherwood and David Kämpf each had six hits…Filip Hronek blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made three saves…Kevin Lankinen made 16 saves in relief.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS