Game Notes: Canucks vs. Devils

CANUCKS VS DEVILS
TV: Sportsnet Pacific, MSG Sports Network
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Devils this season: Dec. 14 (road, 2-1 W) and Jan. 23 (home).
- Vancouver is 61-43-17-4 all-time against New Jersey, including a 32-16-11-2 record at home
- The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Devils (3-2-0 in their last five).
- Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against New Jersey with 20 points (14-6-20) in 36 career games.
- In 26 career games against the Devils, Jake DeBrusk has 14 points (7-7-14).
- Conor Garland has nine points (3-6-9) in 13 career games against New Jersey.
- In 10 career games against the Devils, Elias Pettersson has eight points (3-5-8).
- Kevin Lankinen is 1-0-1 with a 4.57 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage in two career games against New Jersey.
- Jiri Patera has yet to face the Devils in his career.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Zeev Buium ranks 3rd amongst rookie defencemen in assists (15) and fourth in points (19).
- Drew O’Connor ranks t-7th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).
- Zeev Buium recorded his first two points as a Canuck in the team’s previous meeting against New Jersey this season.
LAST MEETING – DEC. 14/25: VAN 2 at NJD 1
Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring on the power play 1:01 into the opening frame…Conor Garland and Zeev Buium had the assists…Buium scored his first as a Canuck on the power play 5:47 later…Garland and Thatcher Demko had the helpers…Luke Hughes got New Jersey on the board 4:02 into the second…DeBrusk had four shots…D Elias Pettersson had six hits…Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers, and Marco Rossi each blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 25 saves.
2025.26 TEAM RANKS