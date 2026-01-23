Game Notes: Canucks vs. Devils

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 21/26: VAN 4 vs WSH 3

Dylan Strome opened the scoring 8:25 into the first…Justin Sourdif doubled Washington’s lead 1:18 later…Brock Boeser got the Canucks on the board with 6:28 left in the opening frame…David Kämpf had the lone assist…Evander Kane tied the game with 1:34 left in the first…Jake DeBrusk had the only helper…Drew O’Connor gave Vancouver the lead 8:58 into the second…Kämpf and Boeser had the assists…Filip Hronek doubled the lead 2:45 later…DeBrusk and Tom Willander were awarded the assists…Strome scored his second of the game to bring the Capitals within one with 3:23 remaining in regulation…Boeser and O’Connor each had four shots…Teddy Blueger had four hits…Elias Pettersson blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

LAST 5 – vs NEW JERSEY

Dec. 14/25: VAN 2 at NJD 1

Mar. 24/25: VAN 4 at NJD 3 (SO)

Oct. 30/24: VAN 0 vs NJD 6

Jan. 6/24: VAN 6 at NJD 4

Dec. 5/23: VAN 5 vs NJD 6

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 25 times on January 23 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 10-13-2-0. This includes a 7-8-1-0 record at home. Tonight will be Vancouver’s first-ever matchup against the Devils on January 23.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Recording an assist on Drew O’Connor’s second period goal on Jan. 21/26 vs WSH, Brock Boeser posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list.

broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history. With his third period goal on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198). Upon reaching the Top 10 in goals for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson became the sixth player in franchise history to Top 10 in goals, assists, and points, joining Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, Trevor Linden, and Stan Smyl.

“HEY EVERYONE, CZECH OUT FIL!”

19/26 vs NYI saw Filip Hronek appear in his 500th career game. His 266 points (43-223-266) rank as the third-most by a Czech defenceman through their first 500 career games, only trailing Marek Zidlicky (282) and Tomas Kaberle (269).

RARE COMPANY

Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks. Boeser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Jan. 8/26 at DET, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the third-most in the NHL. Amongst players with at least 10 goals this season, DeBrusk has the highest percentage of goals coming with the man advantage (91.7%). DeBrusk’s 25 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank fourth in the NHL over that span.

OLYMPICS COME RINGING

On January 13, 2026, Canucks prospect Anri Ravinskis was named as an injury replacement for Team Latvia and will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

was named as an injury replacement for Team Latvia and will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics. January 6, 2026, saw Filip Hronek and David Kämpf both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

and both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics. On January 2, 2026, Elias Pettersson (Sweden) and Kevin Lankinen (Finland) were named to their respective country’s Olympic rosters, the first such nomination for each player. They join Teddy Blueger (Latvia) and Lukas Reichel (Germany) as members of the Canucks organization named to 2026 Olympic rosters.

THE FINNISHER

Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history. Lankinen has now stopped 48 of 54 shootout shots (.889 save percentage), improving his record to 10-4 in shootouts as a result of Vancouver’s 3-2 SOW on December 29, 2025.

MARCO GOALO

Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Marco Rossi registered the 50th goal of his career. He joins former Canucks Thomas Vanek and Michael Grabner, as well as Michael Raffl, as the only Austrian players in NHL history to hit the mark.

DOC’S ON THE CASE

Scoring his second shorthanded goal of the season on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Drew O’Connor is now tied for the fifth-most shorthanded goals in the league this season (now t-7th as of Jan. 13/26). Since the start of the 2024.25 season, amongst players with two minutes or less of shorthanded time on ice per game, O’Connor ranks t-8th in shorthanded goals (3).

EP500

Having played in his 500th career game on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson became the 29th player to play 500 games with the Canucks franchise. Pettersson’s 479 points (193-286-479) in those 500 games are the most by a Canucks player in their first 500 career games with the franchise.

WELCOME TO THE DEMSHOW

Stopping 23 of 24 shots on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Thatcher Demko set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history.

FIL THE THRILL

With his first of two assists on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Filip Hronek became the sixth-fastest Canucks defenceman to 100 points with the franchise (180 GP), trailing Paul Reinhart (113 GP), Quinn Hughes (133 GP), Dale Tallon (146 GP), Kevin McCarthy (164 GP), and Jocelyn Guevremont (165 GP).

HERE COMES THE BUIUM